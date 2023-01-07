Environment | Scientists: Brazil’s Amazon rainforest canopy increased by 150 percent during Bolsonaro’s last month in office

During December, an area larger than Helsinki was destroyed in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. At the beginning of the year, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva became the leader of Brazil.

Far-right Jair Bolsonaro ended his four-year term as president of Brazil in a gloomy December in terms of climate: a total of 218.4 square kilometers of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest was destroyed, i.e. a strip slightly wider than Helsinki.

The figures published on Friday are obtained from the satellite images of the Brazilian National Space Research Institute INPE and were reported by the news agency AFP. In December 2021, Brazil lost 87.2 square kilometers of the Amazon rainforest, according to the institute.

During Bolsonaro’s last month, rainforest loss accelerated by 150 percent.

It was the third worst December for the Brazilian rainforest in the eight years that INPE has been monitoring deforestation with the help of the DETER program. Even more destructive for the forest cover were December 2015 and 2017, when Bolsonaro was not yet in power.

As a whole, deforestation accelerated during Bolsonaro’s term, when the forest in the Brazilian Amazon was destroyed annually by an average of 75.5 percent more than in the previous decade, reports AFP.

of Brazil the plight of the rainforests was quickly personified by Bolsonaro, who became internationally famous for his reckless comments.

“Now I’m Nero, and I’m going to set the Amazon on fire,” Bolsonaro grinned in 2019when he served as president for the first time.

Nero was the Roman emperor who is said to have played the violin when Rome burned in 64 AD.

Jair Bolsonaro met his supporters during his last month as president on December 12, 2022.

Farmers, ranchers and miners were among Bolsonaro’s core supporters, and he did not approve of logging and mining that disregarded nature. Bolsonaro’s attitude towards INPE, which had been reporting on rainforest fires to the public, was hostile, and in 2019 he called the institute’s satellite images “false”. Several researchers lost their jobs under his administration.

A year at the beginning, a left-wing leader became the president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvawhich has made great promises to the world about the protection of rainforests in its era.

Marina Silva is the minister of environment in Lula’s government.

A lot is expected of Lula internationally, as he profiled himself as a protector of rainforests already during his previous presidential terms. Lula led Brazil for eight years from 2003 to 2010.

At the end of December, Lula appointed an award-winning environmentalist as his government’s minister of the environment By Marina Silva, who has plenty of experience in the position. Silva also served as Minister of the Environment in Lula’s administration in 2003–2008.

The international community’s enthusiasm for Lula was seen, for example, at the UN climate meeting in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022. Having won the elections, Lula was welcomed in Egypt accompanied by singing and loud applause.

“Climate change will be in the highest order of values ​​in my government”, he promised in Sharm El-Sheikh even before he came to power.