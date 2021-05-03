Environment Salmon-red stained water was detected in Longinoja, Helsinki, the origin of the substance is not clear

Trout live in Longinoja, which flows into the Vantaa River. The origin of the red substance that ended up in the creek is not yet known.

Helsinki In the Longinoja flowing in the Malmi and Pukinmäki areas, a hitherto unknown substance was detected on Monday night, which stained the water partially salmon red.

The Rescue Department went to check on the situation with the police at about seven o’clock. The Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) investigates the origin and quality of an unknown substance.

“As for the rescue service, we visited the site and noticed that the rain sewer is becoming a red colorant in the water,” says the fire chief on duty. Marko Kouko From the City of Helsinki Rescue Department.

From the rescue service it is reported that the red substance has spread from the mouth of the rainwater drain to an area of ​​about 500 m downstream.

The planted seedling population lives in Longinoja. The creek flows into the Vantaa River.

According to eyewitnesses who reported the leak, red matter has been leaking into Longinoja for a few hours.

It is reported from HSY’s communications that the situation in the area is still being investigated. There was no more detailed information on the origin of the leak or the leaked substance late Monday night.