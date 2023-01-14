The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change confirmed that federal deputy Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP) will assume the presidency of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), as anticipated by the report. In a note released this Saturday, the 14th, the portfolio informs that the parliamentarian was chosen for his “solid technical background and outstanding performance in the environmental area”.

Agostinho, whose mandate ends in January, is a biologist, environmentalist and lawyer. He was a full member of the National Council for the Environment (Conama) for over 10 years and is a member of the World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). He was executive manager of the Arapyaú Institute (2016-2018) and is a former mayor of Bauru (SP). As a deputy, he coordinated the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front of the National Congress for three consecutive years.

Agostinho said that it will be necessary to rebuild the organ. “After so many persecutions, harassment and strategic mistakes, we are going to exercise rationality. Our work will focus primarily on combating deforestation; the strengthening of socio-environmental public management; the modernization of our structures and the uncompromising defense of a balanced environment”, he said in the note. In the report, the deputy informed that he is “helping” informally in the restructuring of the institute, acting in the elaboration of diagnosis and planning of the agency. “The formal act of taking office will only take place at the end of the month with the end of my mandate”, he anticipated. On an interim basis, civil servant and environmental analyst Jair Schmitt commands Ibama.

The MMA also announced that Edel Moraes will be the secretary of Sustainable Rural Development for the portfolio. According to the ministry, Moraes belongs to extractive communities in Pará and was the first woman to be vice-president of the National Council of Extractive Populations (CNS). She is vice president of the Chico Mendes Memorial and a doctoral student at the Center for Sustainable Development, in addition to being a specialist in Rural Education, Development and Sustainability.