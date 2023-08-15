Environment | Research: Nature conservation is increasingly important to the residents of the capital region

Recent research shows that climate change mitigation and nature protection are perceived as important in the capital region.

Clear the majority of people living in the capital region would be willing to compromise economic growth for the sake of environmental protection. Nature in general and, for example, curbing climate change are perceived as important.

For example, 80 percent would be willing to pay higher taxes or other fees than at present, if the money were directed to water or nature protection. 70 percent answered the same when the question specifically talked about climate change.

This is what a study carried out jointly by Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen says. In the study, an extensive survey was conducted in 2022, to which almost 2,000 adults from the capital region responded.

This is the first time that the research was carried out on this scale. However, it was possible to compare the results with, for example, the 2017 environmental attitude survey carried out in Vantaa and Helsinki.

People were aware of climate change and even more than before considered its containment important.

Some of the respondents considered economic growth and environmental protection possible at the same time, but more than before actually put the environment before the economy. A large majority also supported the preference for public transport and light transport for environmental reasons.

Especially among the youngest respondents, concern about the environment had often turned into anxiety.

Some environmentally friendly ways of doing things yourself were very common. For example, almost everyone strives to reduce food waste, as well as saving electricity or hot water were really common. Instead, for example, avoiding air travel or preferring vegetarian food were rarer actions, but they were also mentioned more often than before.

Many townspeople also considered the nearby nature very important. Almost all respondents moved in nearby parks and nature at least weekly, about 40 percent even daily.