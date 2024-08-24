Environment | Raw destruction is one of the most serious violations of the Nature Conservation Act in Finland, according to the research professor

Surroundings|Jukka Similä, a research professor of natural resource law, considers it unlikely that an absolute prison term would be imposed in the case. The driver of the forest machine can also be held liable.

Rākkujen and the destruction of their habitat in Kainuu Suomussalmi is one of the most serious violations of the Nature Conservation Act in Finland. This is the opinion of the research professor of natural resource law Jukka Similä from the University of Lapland.

“I dare not say that this is the most serious. I don’t want to use the absolute expression,” says Similä to STT.

According to estimates, thousands of river pearl mussels have died in Hukkajoki, when forest machines and tractors were driven over the river hundreds of times. Räakku is a very endangered species.

At this stage, the police are investigating the case as a suspected gross nature conservation crime that cannot be solved with fines. The offense can result in a minimum of four months in prison and a maximum of four years.

However, Similä considers it unlikely that the case would be sentenced to absolute imprisonment if the final sentence is a maximum of two years in prison and it is a first-time offender. If the sentence is more than two years, the prison sentence is absolute. The preliminary investigation of the case is only at the beginning and there is no information yet on the outcome of the investigation.

Rākkujen was run over at the forestry company Stora Enso’s site. Similä estimates that it is most likely that Stora Enso, the person ordering the logging, will be held responsible in the case.

“Things also depend somewhat on what kind of care Stora Enso has shown when placing the order and directing the operation. If its representatives have acted very carefully, it would seem that the responsibility would not necessarily fall on them.”

Stora Enso has said that the company already has comprehensive guidelines for considering raw materials, but it had not been followed in the case in question.

Over has said that the biologist who was there had told the driver of the log collection machine that was driving across the river that it is illegal to drive across the calmed river. According to the research professor, it is possible that the driver can also be held responsible for the suspected act.

Calmed down for the deliberate killing of species, indicative compensation values ​​are defined in the law, which are paid to the state. The guideline value of one raw is set at 589 euros.

Metsähallitus project manager Pirkko-Liisa Luhta estimates to STT that a total of thousands of raccoons have died and are dying in Hukkajoki. Thus, the compensation amount could theoretically reach up to millions of euros.

A mussel covered in dirt, or river pearl mussel, below the river crossing of the forest machine on Hukkajoki in Suomussalmi on Friday.

Similä reminds that the guideline value is not binding on the court. He estimated that the verdict would not be the full value.

“If the amount is unusually large, I think the court will consider it unreasonable. But this is my guess, which could also be wrong,” says Similä.

According to him, it is also possible that the company deemed responsible would be sentenced to a community fine. The fine can be a maximum of 850,000 euros.

Similä says that when determining the possible compensation amount, not only the number of dead bodies is taken into account, but a broader investigation is needed.

The total number of dead bodies will probably never be known.

“It is completely impossible to get the exact amount [selville]”, says Metsähallitus’ Luhta to STT.

The final decision on the possible compensation amount will be made by the court in due course.