





07:17 An employee of a state water company takes a water sample from a well in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Many Uruguayans have to choose between buying bottled water or consuming a saline solution due to water shortages that have led Uruguay to increase the supply of drinking water by adding high salinity water. © AP – Matilde Campodonico

The last governments of Uruguay have not advanced in water works to have different supplies from the Santa Lucía river, which feeds the metropolitan area. Although the rain increased the historically low levels of the basin, the consequences are being felt and the UN warns of a de facto privatization of water. At France 24, we speak with Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation.