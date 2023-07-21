First modification:
The last governments of Uruguay have not advanced in water works to have different supplies from the Santa Lucía river, which feeds the metropolitan area. Although the rain increased the historically low levels of the basin, the consequences are being felt and the UN warns of a de facto privatization of water. At France 24, we speak with Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation.
