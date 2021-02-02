Environment Professor suggests ways to protect biodiversity: Include natural resources in economic indicators and natural risks in investment decisions

Partha Dasgupta, a professor of economics at the University of Cambridge, is calling for a new kind of economic thinking to protect biodiversity.

The globe needs urgent action to safeguard biodiversity, calls for a recent report.

Similar warnings have been heard in the past, but their message has resonated mostly in deaf ears. Published Tuesday, Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge Partha Dasguptan compiled by the report seeks to bring new momentum to the biodiversity debate by unraveling the message in economic language.

600 pages report treats nature as an asset that has so far been poorly managed.

Dasguptan according to nature should be understood as wealth or capital in the same way as human capital (education), social capital (trust), or capital produced (roads and factories). The acceleration of extinction waves, the shrinkage of animal populations and the almost complete destruction of local ecosystems indicate that natural capital has not been nurtured.

“We have failed to manage our global assets in a sustainable way. It is estimated that between 1992 and 2014, per capita capital employed almost doubled and human capital increased by about 13 per cent globally, but natural capital per capita fell by almost 40 per cent, ”the report says.

According to the report, biodiversity should be understood as risk diversification. Species shrinkage or changes in ecosystems can pose major and unpredictable risks locally and globally.

The main messages of the report are that humanity and its economic system must be seen as part of nature, not as an external system. The erosion of natural capital also causes losses and risks by traditional economic indicators.

Dasgupta calls in its report for a new kind of economic understanding and also proposes the development of a new kind of economic metrics.

“The value of nature to society – the real value of the myriad products and services it produces – is not reflected in market prices, as much of it can be exploited free of charge.”

“Nature must be involved in economic and financial decision-making in the same way as buildings, machinery, roads and know-how. For that to happen, it means we need to change the metrics of financial success. ”

Dasgupta warns against measuring economic success only in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). GDP refers to the value of goods and services produced in a given region over a given period of time and is a well-established measure of economic growth.

According to him, GDP is still needed for short-term economic analysis, but excessive staring at the meter will lead to an unsustainable pursuit of economic growth. In addition to GDP, he proposes a new measure of total wealth, which also includes natural wealth. He suggests including such a measure in national accounts as well.

The economic impact of biodiversity should also be integrated into the decision-making of companies and financiers, Dasgupta believes. Climate risk assessment has already become commonplace, but Dasgupta urges companies and financiers to assess the extent to which they have been exposed to natural risks and what they can do to curb them.

The permafrost in eastern Iceland is melting at a rapid pace. Photo from 2018.­

Report repeatedly underlines the urgency of safeguarding biodiversity. This also makes economic sense, according to the report: protecting biodiversity is now cheaper than retrospective repairs to ecosystems.

“Humanity is facing an urgent choice. If we continue on this path, where demand for nature clearly exceeds nature’s supply capacity, we will face extreme risks and economic uncertainty. Sustainable economic growth and development require us to choose another path that is not only sustainable, but also strengthens our common prosperity and well-being. ”

The report also warns against lulling the idea that technological development solved the problems of overexploitation of natural resources and environmental degradation.

“Consumption and production patterns need to change to the bottom. Breaking the link between nature and harmful forms of consumption and production can be accelerated by policies that affect prices and behavioral standards, for example by encouraging re-use, recycling and distribution, and by setting environmental targets for entire global supply chains. “

In the report various measures are proposed to improve the state of nature.

Dasgupta calls for efforts to curb population growth. For example, she recommends increasing funding for programs that improve women’s education, knowledge and financial status, and access to prevention.

The recovery packages that have been made around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic should, according to the report, focus on repairing and protecting ecosystems, such as afforestation.

Dasgupta is also proposing to expand nature reserves and pay subsidies to countries to maintain rainforests.

The independent report was commissioned by the British Treasury. The report has been compared Nicholas Sternin the 2006 Climate Report, which also sought to unlock the economic effects of climate change and launched a lively climate debate.