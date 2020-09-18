Environment Police suspect heating plant workers of gross environmental damage: 40,000-liter oil spill caused by uncoupled alarm

The oil spill was only noticed when private individuals made reports of oil in the fish of the Gulf of Bothnia and in the bay landing gear.

To Häme the police department has completed a preliminary investigation into a large-scale oil spill revealed in Heinola in January 2018. According to the preliminary investigation, the leak was caused by the failure of the self-monitoring of the nearby heating center. Police suspect seven heating center employees of gross environmental damage.

Police tracked down the oil spill through observations made to the environmental authority. One of the reporters was a local who had been fishing for mackerel in Sukuranlahti. On his fishing trip in January, he had noticed the really strong taste of fuel oil in the fish and found the fish catch inedible.

According to the investigation, the leak was due to a malfunction of the plant. No leakage was observed, although the plant’s oil consumption had been monitored weekly.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this was a single problem related to the modifications made to the facility. Due to the work, some of the equipment, such as the leak detector, was not connected, ”says the forensic investigator. Minna Riski From the Häme police.

The police according to the oil spill has already occurred in the 2017 side and is likely to have continued for some time. However, there is no exact information about the exact time of the leak.

“Different estimates of the time of the leak have been presented in the investigation,” Riski says.

According to retrospective calculations by the heating plant, the amount of oil spilled into the environment has been about 40,000 liters. According to a statement from the Ely Center, much of the oil remained in the soil around the power plant, but oil was also transported to the ditch and through it to the Gulf of Sukuran.

After detecting the leak, the heating center has removed the oil that had leaked into the soil and water.

Leave according to the police, has also caused inconvenience and damage to private individuals in the area. According to the risk, for example, a strawberry farmer operating in the area took his irrigation water from a shelter, as a result of which the crop suffered in the summer of 2018.

Some landowners in the area plan to file claims for compensation if the matter progresses to the district court.

The employees of the heating plant, who are suspected of the crime, have denied that they have committed the crimes. The case has been transferred to the prosecution area of ​​Eastern Finland for prosecution.