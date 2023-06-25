Environment | Plastic waste in the oceans is already affecting sailing competitions: “I had to jump with a knife like a pirate”

The amount of plastic waste has increased by up to 20 percent since 2018.

World around the world, those sailing in the legendary The Ocean Race have seen more plastic waste than ever before.

In January, during their round, the boat crews collect data on plastic waste, the temperature rise of the oceans, and the amount of carbon dioxide and salt in them.

The results are alarming, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells. The amount of plastic trash found in the sea has increased in places by up to 20 percent since 2018.

“I had to jump overboard with a knife like a pirate. There were ropes, fishing nets and rubbish around the wings”, Will Harris tells the BBC.

British Harris is part of the German Team Malizia boat crew and estimates that the trash has been in the water for 40-50 years.

“Imagine what it will be like in 300 years. It’s really scary and eye-opening,” he says.

The amount of plastic litter floating in the sea is not the only problem that Harris and the other sailors have come across on their journey.

“I’ve seen the Caribbean clogged with sargassum. We see less and less animals like birds in the ocean, and the storms we experience at sea are getting stronger all the time.”

The German Team Malizia participates in The Ocean Race in the Imoca 60 class competition.

To the ocean and a Ph.D. specializing in climate Marilena Oltmanns tells the BBC that the rise in ocean temperatures is unprecedented and extremely alarming.

All 14 boats participating in the competition are equipped with tracking devices, the results of which Oltmanss and Dr Katsiaryna Pabortsava analyzed at the National Oceanography Center in Great Britain, which specializes in ocean research.

The results show that microplastics can be found even in the most remote corners of the globe.

“Every sample we have analyzed has microplastics. It is also more than in 2017–2018, when the race was last sailed,” says Pabortsava.

The competition during this period, the sailing distance has increased by 30 percent in a decade, as the protection zone surrounding Antarctica has been moved a thousand miles northward due to the risks caused by melting ice and icebergs.

“We hear a lot about huge icebergs ending up on South Georgia Island [Etelä-Atlantille] and may destroy important nature there,” says Harris.

The Ocean Race started in January from Alicante, Spain. The last leg of the race will be sailed, the finish in Genoa, Italy, will be reached in the next few days.

Team Malizia, sailing in the Imoca 60 class, is third in its class after six races. Team slogan Climate Action Now! emphasizes the importance of climate action.

Finn Ari Huusela has sailed the Imoca 60 around the world alone and non-stop in the Vendée Globe race.