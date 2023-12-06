“It is a very particular moment that we are experiencing; the term sustainability has now entered common language, just as we have realized that the challenge we face is a challenge that absolutely requires skills and the skills they are created in the school world, with young people, with innovations, research, experimentation”. Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto, speaking at the Angi Prize 2023 – the VI edition of the awards ceremony for the best Italian and European innovators, an event promoted by the National Association of Young Innovators.

“I believe that the commitment we must have is to accompany the growth of our institutes, our universities, our research centers, in the business system which must seize the opportunity to insert the best brains, the best ability to achieve the objective. It can be an individual objective, of the individual, but it becomes achieving the collective objective”, he adds.