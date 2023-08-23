In this jungle, the second largest in South America after the Amazon, corn and soybean growers and ranchers learned to improve their production without deforesting, and by applying methods such as corrals. France 24 partnered with The Nature Conservancy to tell their stories.

The predictions that science has made about the climate are a reality in the Gran Chaco. Three universities from Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay used data from the Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC) and calculated that in the region there is an increase in the average annual temperature of more than 1°C .

These three countries are the ones that share the Gran Chaco, the second largest jungle in South America and which occupies 6.1% of the region’s territory, according to the project. MapBiomes . With more than 100 million hectares, it measures almost twice the size of all of Spain.

In its ecosystems, there are 3,400 species of plants and 500 of birds that are unique to the place, according to The Nature Conservancy (TNC). And, despite this, it is one of the places where most deforestation occurs on the planet.

Using satellite information, MapBiomas detailed that the Gran Chacho lost 14.5% of its natural vegetation between 1985 and 2022. Argentina was the country that lost the most natural woody vegetation, to a greater extent, due to the increase in agriculture. According to the data from version 4.0 of the satellite project, the area for agricultural use in this jungle increased by 225% in 38 years; for example, by extensive cattle farming and soybeans.

This is the change in land use in the Gran Chaco, according to MapBiomas. © France 24

The consequences are felt in extreme climate changes. In addition to feeling hotter than before, residents are seeing effects on their agricultural production. Ángela Agüero, an inhabitant of the Aguas Turbias area in the Argentine Chaco, explains that the animals move away in dry weather trying to find water and that now they die more than before.

In fact, the water cycles have been one of the most affected in this jungle. The peasants have noticed that now it rains for less time. Lucía Ruiz, a rancher from the Coronel Juan Solá locality (Morillo station), explains that the water that used to be found in the wells at a depth of 12 meters is now at 17 meters.

Faced with scarcity, farmers have learned to cultivate the water that they do not fully use in one harvest and save it for the next. Lucía not only does it, but she helps manage it.

In 2009, he founded the organization ‘Unión y Progreso’ to seek alliances between peasants and thus seek financing to change their farming and farming methods; especially, to be able to afford the high prices. He details, for example, that a roll of wire to create a fence for the animals can cost around 75,000 Argentine pesos (about 215 dollars), when a calf is sold for 60,000 pesos (about 170 dollars). “We are rich and poor at the same time. If you live in the countryside, you do not lack food; But you do need to do farm work, to go to the doctor, to pay for your children’s studies. That is why I formed the association, so that we improve our quality of life, ”she pointed out.

With this union, they sought support from organizations to train them on how to present projects. Thus, they won proposals to finance the rolls of cables, teach them how to do sustainable agriculture without having to deforest, how to create water wells and the implements to do so. In this way, Lucía says that they built one that supplies water resources to 17 people, a school and a health center in semi-arid land.

Changes in agriculture and livestock

But to stop deforestation, one of the urgency is to prevent forests from being cut down to convert them into agricultural crops or land for livestock. TNC’s commitment to the Gran Chaco points to two paths in this regard. The first is to restore forests that need to be restored, for example by planting trees. And the second is to generate food without increasing the area of ​​deforestation, as Mauricio Núñez Riveiro, the leader of El Gran Chaco for TNC, explained to France 24. “That is, increase production per surface unit, increase profitability and produce sustainable food,” he said.

In addition to encouraging farmers to produce food that is free of deforestation, they also seek to generate knowledge in their sustainable production. An example that Núñez gives is that there are places in Salta where species that compete with weeds are cultivated and thus reduce the use of agrochemicals.

Núñez explains that between the deforestation that has been avoided with this type of project and the restoration, they have already recovered more than two million hectares in the Gran Chaco. A relatively low number if compared to the total area of ​​that forest, but which has brought significant changes for hundreds of producers.