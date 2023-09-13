Silvia Paparella, managing director of Ferrara Expo, General Manager of RemTech Expo Environmental Technology Hub, in her speech at the presentation press conference, in the Nassirya room of the Senate, of the XVII edition of RemTech Expo, which will start on 20 September at FerraraExpo

“RemTech is not just a fair, it is a precious place for everyone, a place of thought, of permanent construction. The three days are the point of arrival and restart of a public-private construction”. Thus Silvia Paparella, managing director of Ferrara Expo, General Manager of RemTech Expo Environmental Technology Hub, in her speech at the presentation press conference, in the Nassirya room of the Senato, of the XVII edition of RemTech Expo, which will start on September 20th at FerraraExpo.

“During the three days, from 20 to 22 September, in Ferrara we will talk about rrehabilitation, technologies, multi-transition, regeneration, infrastructure, reconstruction, ports, relaunching the country“, explains Paparella, announcing at the beginning the General States of the rehabilitation and regeneration of the territories.

Finally, the announcement of an “important recognition”: “Our community has received the utmost attention of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who a few days ago wanted to award the President’s Medal in recognition of the high scientific and cultural value expressed by our community”.