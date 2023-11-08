Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Environment | Oil in Hamina off the coast

November 8, 2023
The oil spill is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

In the sea area An oil spill was prevented in Kymenlaakso, near the center of Hamina, on Wednesday evening. Oil was detected in the sea in a large area off the coast.

The rescue teams protected the beaches with protective mats and demarcated the oily water area with oil collection lines. In addition, the rescue service’s oil spill vessel collected oil from the sea.

The oil spill was suspended for the night. It is scheduled to continue on Thursday at daylight.

Southeastern Finland’s police are investigating the source and cause of the oil spill.

