Environment | New York State sued Pepsico over plastic waste

According to an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Pepsico’s plastic packaging was by far the largest source of plastic waste in the Buffalo River.

of New York the state sued beverage company PepsiCo on Wednesday over plastic waste ending up in waterways. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

According to a civil lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general, Pepsico has failed to warn consumers about the potential health and environmental risks of the company’s single-use plastic packaging.

In addition, the beverage giant is accused of misleadingly telling about its plastic waste reduction activities. According to the lawsuit, although Pepsico has assured that it will reduce plastic waste, the company has not achieved its stated goals.

The amount of plastic waste produced by Pepsico was three times that of the next fast food giant, McDonald’s.

Civil action demands that Pepsico be ordered to pay fines and compensation and to stop selling plastic packaging that does not warn of environmental harm.

The lawsuit points out that microplastics have been shown to be found inside human bodies, fish and game.

In addition to Pepsi, Pepsico’s brands include Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Gatorade, Lay’s, Lipton and Mountain Dew.