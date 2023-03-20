Environment | Nature conservationists oppose the felling of “beloved big trees” in Hesperian park

The decision of the city of Helsinki to cut down trees in good condition along Mannerheimintie surprises nature conservationists.

Helsinki The nature conservation association (Helsy) has asked the city’s building control to stop the street work on Mannerheimintie due to the felling of trees in Hesperianpuisto.

The city plans to cut down more than a hundred trees in the area. The trees are cut down because Mannerheimintie is being renovated. At Hesperianpuisto, the street area expands up to 5.5 meters to the side of the park.

According to Helsy, the street works in Hesperianpuisto between the National Opera and Finlandia Hall are against the valid site plan and Mannerheimintie’s street plan.

Helsy says in his announcement that he understands that the trees must be cut down for street renovation. However, the association is surprised that the city has not thought about whether trees could be saved in some places.

“Big trees are dear to city dwellers and important to animals. They are also a carbon store and a carbon sink, which will take a really long time to replace by planting smaller trees,” says Helsy’s chairman Nora Kaunisto in the bulletin.

In addition to the petitions, Helsy is preparing to launch an action at the Uusimaa ely center to stop the street works, because according to Helsy, the street works threaten the natural values ​​of the area.