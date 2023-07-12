Home page politics

The “Markus Lanz” talk with Environment Minister Steffi Lemke illustrates how divided our country is with regard to the Greens’ climate measures.

Hamburg – In the CDU, party leader Friedrich Merz fired Mario Czaja a few hours ago and replaced him with Carsten Linnemann. Markus Lanz asks about the consequences of this decision. Michael Bröcker then claims that Merz made “his political twin” General Secretary. The journalist is certain that Merz is signaling that he wants to become a candidate for chancellor.

Bröcker sees the CDU boss armed for internal power struggles with the Linnemann promotion. And this is necessary. “Friedrich Merz does not have many confidants in the party,” the author points out. The Sauerland is not the strong leader he thinks he is, which is why many comrades have turned their backs on him.

Despite these tensions within the CDU, Lanz and Bröcker still consider Merz to be a good leader of the opposition because he constantly challenges the SPD in particular. Markus Söder, who has often flirted with a chancellor candidacy in the past, is considered a challenger within the party. Bröcker believes that the Bavarian Prime Minister will throw his hat in the ring at the next federal election if he “feels called to do it”.

“Markus Lanz”: Is Erdogan using Sweden for his own EU accession?

The host then turns around and talks about Recep Erdogan’s surprising about-face in relation to Sweden’s NATO accession. The Turkish ruler suddenly gave up his resistance to the admission.

Military expert Sönke Neitzel admits that he himself did not expect it. He calls Erdogan’s sudden change of heart “bizarre”, but believes he knows the reasons behind it. In his eyes, the promised delivery of combat aircraft and other packages could have been the deciding factor. Neitzel also sees the US as the mastermind behind these negotiations.

Markus Lanz then wants to know how Vladimir Putin should rate Erdogan’s concession. According to Irina Scherbakova, Sweden’s accession represents a defeat for the Russian despot. After all, Putin wanted to use the Ukraine war to prevent him from finding NATO members on his external borders. This plan failed, as the civil rights activist underpins.

According to Scherbakova, Erdogan now also feels “free” because he no longer has to fear Putin. Bröcker, on the other hand, senses much more tactical calculation in relation to the Turkish about-face. In his opinion, the “turner” Erdogan is using Sweden to increase his own chances of joining the EU. The Scandinavians would certainly retaliate for NATO support in the European Union.

Markus Lanz warns of a new Cold War

Meanwhile, Sönke Neitzel has come out as a fan of Sweden’s entry into NATO. The northern Europeans had great military strength. For Putin, Sweden’s accession therefore means a “geopolitical deterioration”. In this context, the historian considers it correct that Germany is stationing 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers permanently in Lithuania.

Lanz obviously does not like this development and he asks whether we have created a “new iron curtain” through the increased military deployment in Europe. Neitzel contradicts this thesis. Compared to the Cold War, for example, the number of soldiers is much lower today.

The Greens surprise with “Markus Lanz” with Ukraine attitude

Markus Lanz then asked Green Party politician Steffi Lemke how the self-proclaimed peace party was able to flip the switch so quickly in the Ukraine war. The Minister for the Environment hinted that changed situations required changed attitudes.

A paradigm shift is currently in the offing for Lanz. The United States plans to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine in the near future. The moderator sees this critically. Neitzel opposes this. The expert warns of the high number of duds, but points out that cluster munitions are being used all the time. He also advocates such a delivery because the people of Ukraine are “fighting to survive.”

Despite this argument, Lanz cannot warm to the use of cluster munitions because it could kill 200 people instead of one. Neitzel objects that people are equally killed by the numerous mines in Ukraine.

Journalist shoots at “Markus Lanz” against the traffic light coalition

Lanz then explains that the Ukraine war is not only a humanitarian but also an “ecological catastrophe”. In Germany, environmental issues are currently extremely polarizing, as can be seen from the Building Energy Act.

Bröcker agrees with the host on this point. For him, after the pandemic and the other crises, the citizens are simply overwhelmed by the challenge of the Greens’ climate measures. He warns that the polarization that has already begun will culminate in a 50:50 ratio and the associated “ideological trenches”.

“Do you sometimes wonder if we were wrong?” Lanz wants to know in relation to Lemke’s climate measures. The top politician emphasizes that her party is always questioning itself. For example, she does not want to take the blame for the strengthening of the AfD. After all, the right-wing populists have been on the rise in the East for years.

Bröcker vehemently disagrees here. He reminds that the AfD was not yet at 20 percent nationwide in 2021. In the eyes of the “The Pioneer” editor-in-chief, the traffic light bears the main responsibility for the AfD upswing because it “decides over the citizens”.

“Markus Lanz”: Environment Minister justifies climate reforms

Markus Lanz then asks Lemke why the Greens are pushing the pace so much on climate action, while the rest of the world sees less reason to do so. The Federal Minister defended her party’s approach to the environmental disasters that can be observed worldwide. In addition, these sensitive issues would still have been the subject of controversial discussion in a year or two.

At this point, Bröcker has to straddle again. For him, the current excessive demands on people can be attributed solely to the “chaos” caused by the Greens. The party failed to create incentives for citizens, as is common practice in other countries.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the broadcast of July 11, 2023

While Europe is moving closer together as a result of Sweden’s impending NATO membership, Germany continues to appear torn internally. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke tried to praise the sometimes extremely drastic climate measures as inevitable. The reaction to this, however, was unequivocal. (Kevin Richau)