Environment Metsähallitus suspended controversial logging in the Evo camping area: “Of course, feedback from the public is important”

Activist activists went to the scene to prevent logging at Evo, where a national park is being planned.

Metsähallitus has suspended logging in the Evo camping area in Hämeenlinna. About logging there was a strong debate, as Evo has been selected as Finland ‘s new national park destination, and the world’ s first science national park is being prepared for the area.

Metsähallitus, which manages the state’s forests, managed to cut down five hectares of forest in Evo and cut it into a small hole. On Tuesday, activists from the environmental organization Greenpeace went to the scene to demand an end to logging. They were suspended almost immediately.

“Ongoing logging has been suspended and the machines have been moved to the Evo nature conservation area,” says the regional director. Pasi Korteniemi About Metsähallitus’ Forestry Company.

“Of course, audience feedback matters. In addition, we had a discussion with the guiding ministries. With regard to other felling, we are waiting for a decision on a possible Evo national park, ”says Korteniemi.

Ministry of the Environment last year, chose Evo as a new national park destination. The establishment of the world’s first science national park is proposed in Hämeenlinna.

The working group preparing the national park is due to complete its presentation by the end of June.

According to Metsähallitus, Evo carried out thinning and picking operations based on the management and use plan for the camping area.

Thinning in preparation for nature burning is being prepared, which will continue despite the suspension of commercial forest felling. Combustion safeguards biodiversity by producing burnt wood for species that need it.

“We are preparing the site for next summer’s burning. About a third of the trees are removed, the rest and the area burned in the summer. The goal is to have a different structure in the forest and thus increase biodiversity with charred wood, ”says Korteniemi.

Greenpeacen according to the forests of the future national park must be saved Felling takes place in the area for which the Ministry of the Environment has proposed the establishment of the world’s first science national park. Forests must be saved from logging and the working group preparing the national park must be given peace of mind.

Activists had time for Evo to be 15 minutes away when news of the suspension of logging in commercial forests came.

“This is a good thing. Too bad the small openings came, but luckily most of the forests were spared and the national park process can now proceed in peace, ”says Greenpeace Forest Manager Matti Liimatainen, which was on Tuesday at Evo.

About four hectares of forest were felled in the area. According to Liimatainen, some fellings immediately weaken conservation values. He points out that deforestation through felling and thinning does not help camping either.

Metsähallitus continue thinning is continued in the 11-hectare area related to the maintenance of the Evo fire dam at the Tavilammen-Rillitie junction.

Untreated thickets are also left in the forest. In a nature conservation incineration later in the summer, a variable result similar to the natural state is thus achieved, Metsähallitus reports.