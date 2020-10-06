The bill authorizes the temporary reintroduction of neonicotinoids to save the beet industry. The solemn vote on the entire text will take place on Tuesday, after questions to the government.

A respite from neonicotinoids. The National Assembly finally voted on the night of Monday 5 to Tuesday 6 October, the key provision of the bill allowing the temporary reintroduction of neonicotinoids to save the beet industry. All the deputies say they are “against” insecticides which kill bees, but it sometimes appears difficult to reconcile agrifood “sovereignty” and the defense of biodiversity.

The solemn vote on the entire bill will take place on Tuesday, after questions to the government. “It is a difficult, important text, which does not want to oppose economy and ecology, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie. The question is that of our sovereignty. ” Due to the proliferation of a green aphid vector of the disease which weakens the plants in many areas, beets grown from seeds not coated with insecticide are affected by “jaundice”.

The reintroduction of seeds coated with neonicotinoids should make it possible to protect sugar yields. The problem is that this type of pesticide, reputed to be bee killers, was banned in 2018. And here is the government forced to back-pedal, relying on the European regulation on phytosanitary products allowing to derogate from the ban, potentially until 2023.

From LFI to RN, “we are all against” these bee-killing insecticides, agreed Minister Julien Denormandie. But “today there is no alternative “ sufficiently effective chemical or agronomic, assured Julien Denormandie. The resulting drop in yields threatens the sustainability of the French sugar industry, which employs 46,000 people, many of them in processing plants, estimates the profession. However, for the government, “kill a French industry to import Polish, German or Belgian sugar”, is not an option.

“We must not be in dogma and ensure that France remains a great agricultural country”, underlined Christian Jacob, leader of the LR deputies who support the government text. Conversely, the left presented a united front against the measure. The boss of the LFI group Jean-Luc Mélenchon defended in vain a motion for the prior rejection of the bill, judging that“a fault will be committed” and promising an action before the Court of Justice of the Republic.