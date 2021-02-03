#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!



It is the story of a garbage collector who became a real celebrity on the Internet. On Wednesday 3 February, the France 2 teams will bring you to meet Ludovic Franceschet, 45 years old and a garbage collector in Paris for four years. With the short films he broadcasts, he educates the youngest about waste collection and respect for the environment. The person did not think his videos would be watched so much, but he is happy.

The future depends on young people

According to him, “it is young people who have the keys in their hands to be able to have a clean planet“.”It’s not me the future, it’s them “, he adds. His videos, posted almost daily, are always tinged with a touch of humor. He also takes photos before and after his interventions. In the streets, he is now recognized. “If you weren’t here, here we wouldn’t even be able to sit. People don’t realize it“, judges a young man seated in a square.

The JT

The other subjects of the news