Environment | Logging in Stansvik is partially stopped

Street construction must be finished in the vicinity mediated by the river bed or an exemption permit must be applied for the continuation of the work.

Stream a smaller water channel, noro, will stop at least part of the controversial logging of Stansvikinkallio in Kruunuvuorenranta for the time being. Logging started on Thursday and continued on Friday, but has been at a standstill since then.

Noro is a natural habitat strictly protected by the Water Act, whose condition must not be endangered. On Monday, representatives of the police, the Uusimaa Business, Transport and Environment Center (ely) and the City of Helsinki visited the dry marshland in the Stansvikinkallio area.

Noro is a stream smaller than a stream. In the stream of Stansvikinkallio, water sometimes flows, as at the time of taking the picture on October 18. Now the bed is dry in turn.

The police had been brought to the scene by a criminal report for endangering the natural environment. The representatives of Ely and the city, on the other hand, were there to take inventory of the natural state of Noro.

Administrative enforcement applications have been made to Ely and the Uusimaa Regional Administration Office (avi) in order to protect the noro, among other things. In them, Elya and Avi have been asked to stop the street work in the area with its logging and rock quarries.

Off-roading the result is as clear as the river bed running in the street work area. Uoma had suffered from last week’s logging, among other things, because a logging machine had passed over it, the water law supervisor says about the results of the field visit Ilppo Kajaste of life.

“Continuing logging would require an exception from the ban on endangering the noro, which must be applied for from the regional administrative agency. We came to that result with the inspection,” says Kajaste.

“The Water Act specifically protects the riverbed. The city would be able to continue felling elsewhere without an exception permit to be applied for, Kajaste interprets.

Helsinki the city was represented on Monday’s field trip by a small water researcher Anni Korhonen. He has the same view on the noro and logging as Elyn Ilppo Kajaste: the city must either refrain from logging and other street construction in the immediate vicinity of the noro bed, or else apply for an exception permit for logging from the municipality.

What does immediate proximity mean?

“You have to evaluate and investigate. Make sure that the felling does not affect the flow of water. No exact number of meters was announced to our construction side, but it is at least ten meters on both sides of the river,” says Korhonen.

Korhonen has instructed the street builders to refrain from work in the vicinity of the noro for the time being and to wait for the safety distance to become more precise. If you want to continue street works in the immediate vicinity of Noro, the city must apply for an exception permit for them, says Korhonen.

HS could not reach the project manager responsible for street construction Lasse Mustosta or branch manager Ville Lehmuskoski to comment on how widely and on what schedule the street construction is to be continued.

Correction 21.10. at 5:26 p.m.: Corrected the word previously used in the article administrative coercion application to administrative coercion application.