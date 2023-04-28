Although Australia is currently the largest producer of lithium, about 60% of the world’s reserves are in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia. This element is increasingly coveted because it is essential in the batteries of electric vehicles. But the green transition could have one effect: the loss of water in fragile ecosystems like the Latin American salt flats.

Chile wants to be an increasingly strong competitor in lithium and the government of Gabriel Boric wants the State to have more and more participation in this business, as announced a few days ago .

None of this is coincidence. Lithium is the essential element in rechargeable batteries; Batteries that support technological development since they are not only in devices such as mobile phones and computers, but also in electric vehicles. Therefore, this metal is vital for the energy transition. It is not for nothing that lithium is known as white gold.

It is so coveted that despite the fact that China is the third largest producer in the world, the country was in charge of having hegemony in the market by buying Australian and Chilean lithium to sell it in continents such as Europe; which exports 98% of its lithium from China, According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen . Another example of Chinese power on the subject is that European companies such as Volkswagen buy the country the lithium for the batteries of its electric cars. In addition, the Asian giant hosts 60% of the world’s lithium refining capacity for batteries, according to the world Bank .

Even so, Australia continues to be the lithium production leader, with 61,000 tons in 2022; three times more than the 19,000 produced by China and almost double the 39,000 produced by Chile, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

This is the production and reserve of lithium, according to the USGS. © France 24

However, there is a difference that is crucial and that gives other producers the advantage: the form of exploitation. In Australia, most of the lithium is within mineral rocks, making it more expensive to extract the metal. “In short, its purity is very bad and it has to be refined a lot,” Álex Godoy, director of the Center for Sustainability at Universidad del Desarrollo de Chile and visiting professor at Harvard University, explained to France 24.

On the other hand, the lithium that exists in Latin America is much easier to extract because it is in the form of brine in the salt flats and its purity is higher. In addition, in the region there is the so-called Lithium Triangle, made up of Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. In these territories, is close to 60% of the world’s lithium reserves. Simply put, they are the powers of lithium because of how much they have and because it is cheaper to produce compared to other methods.

The problem so far is that it has not been exploited as much as in Australia. In fact, although Bolivia has the largest reserves, its exploitation is not yet industrialized; as it does occur in some Chilean and Argentine salt flats. For this reason, the USGS does not have data on how many specific reserves there are on Bolivian soil, but it does acknowledge that it is the one with the most of the three countries.

The Lithium Triangle is made up of Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. © France 24

It is against this background that Boric launched his National Policy on lithium and intends for the Chilean State to participate more in the exploitation of a resource that was nationalized since 1979 through Decree Law 2886. Although at that time it was classified as a state metal by other reasons (since it would be to make thermonuclear bombs), the declaration supports the current momentum of the country.

The dark side of white gold: the affectation of water

But not everything is profit with lithium, since the one that is produced in the Latin American salt flats has a great impact on the water. To understand it, it is first necessary to know how the metal is extracted in those areas.

According to the Harvard University Holes are drilled in salt flats through which brine is pumped to the surface. Subsequently, the water is evaporated so that the mixture of salts that contains different elements is formed. In addition to lithium, there is potassium and manganese, among others. This mixture is filtered and put to evaporate again in huge pools for a period of between 12 and 18 months. Only after that can lithium carbonate be extracted.

The problem lies in the water that is lost during evaporation. the german organization bread for the world (Brot für die Welt, in the original language) estimates that, with this process, 80,000 liters of water are evaporated to make just one battery for an electric vehicle with lithium taken from the Atacama salt flats in Chile.

And in ecosystems as fragile as salt flats, this loss of water can affect biodiversity. “The salt flats are in the middle of deserts, where it is very difficult to find organisms. And for this reason, the water from the salt flats is so important. If it is lost, it also loses the photosynthetic organisms that live there, the microalgae, and even the flamingos are affected,” Godoy explained.

Even so, it is estimated that lithium production in the so-called Triangle will increase due to the rise in world demand. As countries shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, batteries are becoming more and more necessary. And therefore, the need for lithium is triggered. The USGS calculates that the global consumption of this metal went from 47,600 tons in 2018 to 134,000 in 2022.

Global lithium consumption grew more than 180% between 2018 and 2022, according to the USGS. © France 24

One of the possibilities to ensure that the increase in lithium exploitation in Latin American countries does not necessarily imply environmental damage is that, in exchange, the industries that buy the metal commit to transferring technology. “Thus, those who extract the raw material do not suffer the consequences, in exchange for the enrichment of the countries of the global north. Rather, technology can contribute to an extraction that is not only more cost-effective, but with the added value of not affecting the environment,” Godoy concluded.