Environment Less than half of biowaste is recycled in Finland – the recycling target is still a long way off

The new obligation for separate collection of bio-waste is not in itself sufficient to achieve the recycling targets, but without it the targets will not be met, the expert estimates.

Bio-waste The recycling rate in Finland should increase considerably if the recycling target set in a couple of years is to be achieved.

It is estimated that less than half of all bio-waste belonging to municipal waste is recycled, says the Finnish Environment Institute’s special planner Hanna Salmenperä. There is no precise information on this, as the amount of bio-waste going to mixed waste is only known for household waste.

Finland’s current waste plan sets the goal of utilizing 60 per cent of biowaste by 2023. The new target for the plan, which is currently being renewed, is proposed to be 65% by 2027.

Salmenperä considers the 65% target to be very ambitious.

Bio-waste In 2021, for the first time, concrete obligations have been laid down at the national level for separate collection. In the past, separate collection has only been regulated at a general level. Concrete actions have been decided by the municipalities and there has been a great deal of dispersion.

According to the new regulations, which came into force at the beginning of December, municipalities must organize separate collection of biowaste in agglomerations in residential properties with at least five apartments no later than the beginning of July this year.

By July 2024 at the latest, separate collection of biowaste will be extended to all residential properties in agglomerations of more than 10,000 inhabitants. Composting on the property is also an option.

According to Salmenperä, the boundary of the five-apartment property is already in use in many areas.

In many municipalities, the separate collection of bio-waste has increased a lot in recent years, in anticipation of stricter requirements, says the Environmental Adviser. Riitta Levinen from the Ministry of the Environment.

It is possible to be flexible if the collection of bio-waste would incur unreasonable costs in relation to the environmental benefits, for example due to long distances. On the other hand, collection can also be organized beyond the requirements of the regulation.

The new regulation on the collection obligation applies to all bio-waste included in municipal waste, ie not only households, but also services, business and administration.

New as such, the regulation is not enough to raise the recycling rate of bio-waste to the target level, both Salmenperä and Levinen state.

Recycling efficiency should increase, as there are still people involved in bio-waste collection who do not recycle their bio-waste. Advice in communication and communication could and should therefore continue.

According to resident surveys, biowaste is the most difficult thing for Finns to recycle, Salmenperä says. Recycling biowaste is perceived as unhygienic and dirty.

Bringing biowaste bins into yards is useless if they stand empty. However, the Strait considers the regulation on separate collection to be very important.

“Without it, we’re not going to get recycling on the rise,” which is what is being sought here now.

Levinen estimates that the new regulation would increase the recycling rate of municipal waste by a few percentage points.

“If it seems that the development is not fast enough, we need to consider whether the separate collection obligations need to be further tightened. For example, the separate collection of biowaste will be extended to smaller properties in agglomerations of less than 10,000 inhabitants, ”says Levinen.

Biowaste is estimated to be produced in Finland in a little less than a million tonnes a year, Salmenperä says. It is about a third of all municipal waste, or a significant proportion.

According to the EU Waste Directive, 65% of all municipal waste must be recycled by 2035. The target is also enshrined in Finnish law.

There is no separate recycling target for biowaste in the legislation.

“Increasing the recycling of bio-waste is essential to how easily these ambitious municipal waste recycling targets can be achieved,” says Levinen.

Salmenperä also emphasizes that recycling bio-waste is very important for the environment.

“If biowaste is put into mixed waste, the nutrients bound to it will be lost,” says Salmenperä. In addition, the incineration of bio-waste is not a very sensible activity, ”he points out.

At present, about half of the biowaste recycled in Finland goes to composting and half to digestion plants, where it is processed into biogas and fertilizer products.

In the future, recycling will focus on digestion plants, Salmenperä says. According to him, even more are needed if the recycling rate is to increase significantly.

For the recycling chain to work, the downstream end of the chain must also be considered. The end product of processing must have a market, or the benefits of recycling will be halved.