With a one-year delay, like almost all major events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Regional Climate Weeks arrived, events in which the climate priorities of each territory are established, their challenges and also what opportunities exist for the action. The host country for the Latin American and Caribbean week is the Dominican Republic, which will seek to unify measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and demand that large emitting countries comply with their commitments.

The launch of the Regional Climate Weeks took place on March 3 and 4 in a virtual way, with round tables that offered governments, the private sector, NGOs and the academic world the opportunity to show their needs and priorities. in relation to the three thematic tracks of these environmental events:

Union and joint commitment of all actors, public and private, to meet the objectives agreed in the Paris Agreement and in the UN Climate Change Summits

Managing climate risks and harnessing transformational opportunities to green economies

Build resilience to the unavoidable impacts of climate change

As the name suggests, the meetings are divided by regions, which coincide with areas of developing countries, and will take place on different dates in 2021. Next year the Middle East and North Africa region will join forces. will celebrate its Regional Climate Week on March 2-3 in the United Arab Emirates.

The regional climate weeks aim to seek solutions for mitigation and adaptation to climate change © France 24

These meetings are part of the preparation prior to the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. But until the countries of the world meet on November 1-12 at COP26, there is much work to be done. A work that, done regionally, can result in broader climate actions and with a greater impact, since environmental problems are usually similar.

The Dominican Republic is the country in charge of organizing the Latin American and Caribbean climate week. France 24 interviewed Max Puig, executive vice president of the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism of the Dominican Republic, who highlighted that, despite the shared universal responsibility that exists to mitigate the effects of climate change, there is inequality between countries emitters and countries suffering the worst effects of climate change.

According to Puig, it is a race against time and the week of Latin America and the Caribbean, being the region that produces the least emissions globally, but one of the most affected by the impacts of climate change, will focus on how to make the balance is balanced. That is, in which there is environmental justice and that the countries that suffer the most from the impacts of climate change, which is caused mostly by industrialized countries, can be rewarded.

Max Puig hopes that there will be a “full, broad and productive” participation in the climate week so that in August, during the ministerial sessions -which will be face-to-face if the health situation allows it-, common positions of the region have been achieved that allow significant contributions to be made during COP26 in Scotland.