Environment Last year, almost 130 billion face masks were used in the world every month – The waste problem is curbed by making garden chairs and car parts from masks

A huge number of face masks end up in landfills. Researchers and companies around the world have found creative solutions to the waste problem caused by masks.

Coronary pandemic face masks used to tame have exacerbated another global problem: the amount of plastic waste.

“Around 129 billion masks are used worldwide every month,” the Environmental Science & Technology magazine, published by the American Chemical Society, reported. research article in June 2020. The news agency AFP also reports on the matter.

Masks are made from one of the most common types of plastic, polypropylene, and in addition, they usually have an elastic band and metal. Used masks are thrown in the trash, from where they are transported to landfill or incinerated.

Masks also end up on streets, rivers and seas, where they cause harm to nature and animals.

Researchers and companies have tried to come up with new ways to reuse masks, even though it is not currently profitable.

In Britain the masks are made into garden chairs and tables.

Several British hospitals have purchased presses from the Thermal Compaction Group, which melts protective equipment and surgical masks into blue plates, after which the material is used on garden chairs and tables.

In France, the recycling company Tri-o et Greenwishes collects masks that have been thrown away in 30 different customer companies, such as hospitals in Paris.

At the recycling center, staff collects accidentally discarded gloves, tracing paper and cups. The sorting area is sterilized by ultraviolet radiation. The masks are kept “quarantined” for a week before they are processed.

After sorting the masks, the worker disinfects himself in a dry spray tunnel at the Greenwishes sorting center.

The two northern French companies then shred the masks, disinfect them and separate from other materials the polypropylene used in the production of car floor mats and plastic parts.

Tri-o et Greenwishes has recycled a thousand pounds of masks so far and believes it will be able to handle 20,000 pounds of masks by the end of the year. While the amount sounds great, it’s just a small drop of debris in the ocean.

In France alone, around 40,000 kilograms of masks were thrown in the trash last year without the possibility of recycling them.

Stateside In Trenton, New Jersey, recycling company Terracycle sells a “zero-waste box” for disposable masks.

Once filled, the masks are recycled into plastic granules, which are sold to factories producing benches, flooring materials and pallets.

CEO of the company Tom Szaky told AFP that, for example, dirty diapers or polypropylene are not usually recycled because there is not enough return on collection and treatment and the end result is not so good.

“But if someone wants to pay the cost of the actual work, we can provide the service,” he said.

Australasia Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology have tried different solutions. Disinfected and shredded masks can be mixed with crushed stone, making the mixture a flexible and durable building material for you, according to researchers.

“Face masks have good tensile strength, they improve the durability of concrete,” comments the university researcher Mohammad Saberian To AFP.

Several industries have shown interest in the material, and a team of researchers is seeking funding for further research.