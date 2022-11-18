Environment | Largest demolition project in history: The United States removes four dams from the same river to save salmon

The Klamath flows through Oregon and California into the Pacific Ocean.

United States embarks on the largest dam demolition project in its history for the sake of salmon.

Federal energy officials resolved the issue Thursday by blessing the expiration of permits for four dams on the Klamath River, which cuts 265 miles (423 km) through southern Oregon and northern California to the Pacific Ocean.

Padonpuru is reported by, among others, the news agency AP and a newspaper San Francisco Chronicle.

In years The demolition of the four dams built between 1918 and 1962 will free up the lower Klamath for the first time in more than a hundred years. The purpose is to revive the spawning waters of king salmon and silver salmon. The issue has long been pushed by the indigenous tribes of the region, for whom salmon fishing was an important livelihood for centuries, until the Klamath was dammed to provide electricity to the countryside in the 20th century.

See also Osasuna is the thermometer of a Seville on the lookout for the leader Sunrise on the Klamath River in September.

“The people have earned this victory, and with it we continue our sacred duty to the fish that has fed our people since the beginning of time,” the leader of the Yurok tribe Joseph James said in a press release, according to AP.

Klamath salmon have also suffered from climate change and drought. The river has become too warm from the fish’s point of view and filled with parasites.

Federal the hydroelectric power plants of the dams on land have produced electricity for 70,000 households at best, reports the Reuters news agency. The power company’s willingness to dismantle was facilitated by the fact that environmental protection regulations would have required the construction of fish ladders and other protection structures for hundreds of millions of dollars. There were no such regulations when the dams were built.

Demolition of the dams may begin as early as next summer, and they will cost about 500 million dollars.

The power company will pay $200 million for this, which will be collected as price increases from electric customers in Oregon and California. Californians approved in a referendum that the state will contribute $250 million.

Although the project is exceptionally large, dismantling old dams in itself is a big trend in the United States. About 2,000 dams have been dismantled in the country, most of them in the last 25 years