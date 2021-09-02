Environment Large rivers around the world are drier than they used to be: “There is no more water to drink or water the trees”

The Paranajoki River in South America, the Colorado River in North America, and the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in the eastern Mediterranean are drier than in the long run. One of the causes of drought is global warming, but other human activities also have an impact.

Many large rivers around the world are suffering from drought. A significant reason for this is considered to be global warming.

In South America, the Paraná River, which flows through Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, was at its lowest level in nearly 80 years in August, he said. news agency AP. Brazilian authorities have declared a state of emergency in five states due to water shortages.

Water volatility is part of the annual weather variation, but experts say drought is getting worse due to climate change.

“These climate changes, which were less common before, are becoming more common,” said a Brazilian climate researcher José Marengo To the AP.

A water pump hose rested on a dried riverbed on August 22 along the Paraná River in Argentina. The river, which flows through Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, is currently suffering from the worst drought in decades.

In the United States, in turn, the president Joe Biden in August, the administration declared for the first time a water shortage in the Colorado River area. In practice, declaring a water shortage means, among other things, regulating water, the newspaper says The New York Times. Arizona farmers are the first to suffer from the regulation, the magazine says. In the coming years, regulation may need to be expanded.

Another large river flowing in the southwestern United States, the Rio Grande, is also less watery than usual. Whereas, in the State of New Mexico, the authorities have decided to suspend the distribution of irrigation water for one year earlier this year due to drought; says AP. Irrigation water intake from Rio Grande will end in the area on October 1st.

“We understand that this could potentially cause people to lose their farms,” said a board member of the Central Rio Grande Environmental Protection District. Stephanie Russo Baca To the AP. “We don’t take this lightly.”

The bed of the Little Colorado River, which flows into the Colorado River, was dry when HS visited the site in June.

Drought effort also in the Middle East in an area whose rivers once gave birth to one of the first known civilizations of mankind. Water has declined in the Euphrates and Tigris, for example, which once defined historic Mesopotamia, or the Twin Streams. The rivers flow into the existing areas of Turkey, Syria and Iraq. The Euphrates River in particular is currently suffering from a severe drought.

Published by the UN Coordinating Organization Ocha in August report about 12 million people in Syria and Iraq suffer from water, food and electricity shortages due to drought. Due to the low rainfall, people lack drinking and irrigation water, and there is little water in the dam basins of power plants.

“This is like we’re in the desert,” he said news agency AFP farmer interviewed at the end of August Khaled al-Khamees. AFP met him at a place that had previously been at the bottom of the Euphrates River.

“We were thinking about leaving because there is no more water to drink or water the trees,” al-Khamees said.

According to Ocha, Syria has the worst drought in 70 years and Iraq the second worst in 40 years. Also in Turkey, several cities have suffered from water shortages.

“Higher temperatures caused by climate change increase the risk and severity of droughts,” the Ocha report reads.

Human activities have increased the number, duration and intensity of droughts in large parts of the Americas, Africa and Asia, In the journal Nature study published in May.

Rivers dehydration is caused by a human effect other than global warming. In South and Southeast Asia, for example, the water of the Mekong River, which flows through several states, has been reduced by China’s construction of numerous dams at the headwaters of the river in the Tibetan Highlands, published last year. in the study was told.

In 2019, the lower reaches of the Mekong River suffered from a rare drought during the rainy season, even though it had rained at least normally in the upper reaches of China, a report from the U.S. incubator Stimson said last year.

Water in the Mekong River has declined in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. Dams have also been built in the lower parts of the Mekong, such as Laos. They further increase water scarcity at the end of the river.

The amount of water in the Euphrates River in Syria and Iraq is also affected by hydropower plants on the Turkish side.

Images taken by the Copernicus satellite show water depletion in Assad Reservoir in Syria along the Euphrates River. The image on the left was taken on August 25, 2020 and the image on the right on August 25, 2021.

Drought does not simply mean a decrease in access to water, food or electricity. It also has wider implications for society. The direct and indirect effects of drought can even lead to wars.

The drought in the first decade of the millennium contributed to the outbreak of the Syrian war, for example, said a US environmental researcher Peter Gleick in the year 2014 in their study, published in Weather, Climate and Society.

According to the study, a severe, years-long drought since the mid-2000s, combined with inefficient water use, contributed in part to widespread rural migration, food shortages and unemployment in Syria. These phenomena, in turn, undermined political stability.

The trigger for the Syrian war has been seen as the so-called Arab Spring, in which citizens of many Arab countries began to question their rulers and demand more rights. There was a wide range of dissatisfaction with the prevailing situation, standard of living and living conditions.

The technician marked the water level at the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River in Syria in July.

Pier along the Parana River near Itati in Argentina in August.