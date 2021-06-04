Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE will participate with the countries of the world in its celebration of Environment Day tomorrow. This occasion embodies the great interest that environmental issues enjoy at the international level, especially during recent decades, as the countries of the world, including the UAE, are keen to make more efforts to confront climate challenges and increase reliance on clean and renewable energy systems to protect the environment and preserve natural resources from waste. And all in order to preserve the health of humans and the safety of the planet. The environment and its issues are receiving great attention from various institutions and departments in the country, and this interest coincided with the establishment of the state at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who was one of the most important supporters and defenders of the environment, and the wise leadership follows this approach. Believing that investing in the environment is an investment in the future of humankind.

The UAE is a global center for addressing climate challenges

The UAE has succeeded in becoming one of the most important global centers for discussing issues of climate change and the environment around the world, and the agenda it hosts at the level of international conferences, exhibitions and meetings has become an important reference to one of the most pressing global issues, given the magnitude of the impacts expected to our world in the coming decades. His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stressed that over the past decades, the UAE has worked to support and strengthen the global movement to confront this challenge, reduce its causes and adapt to its repercussions. He pointed out that the efforts in which all its institutions participate, in the public and private sectors, succeeded in enhancing the state’s position as one of the most important players in this file, adding: “We seek to enhance the state’s position in this field, and harness all efforts to host international conferences and meetings to create an integrative global movement. To address the most important current and future challenges of the file. He pointed out that the UAE is ready to harness all capabilities and efforts to make the most prominent global achievements in the field of climate a success, stressing that the UAE’s announcement of progress to host the 2023 session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Cop 28 aims to support and stimulate the current global trend to integrate action For the climate in the future planning of all sectors and to achieve green recovery.

The UAE annually hosts the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Climate Forum at the World Government Summit, the World Green Economy Summit, and the annual exhibition for water technology, environment and energy “WETEX”… in addition to hosting the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency “IRENA”. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week succeeded in transforming into one of the largest gatherings concerned with sustainability in the world through summits, conferences and events held under its umbrella, becoming a global platform that contributes to stimulating efforts to accelerate sustainable development. The week is an important event that meets the needs of the region and the world, as it enjoys wide global participation, and the 2021 session attracted more than 37,000 participants from more than 175 countries, and the virtual events of the week received more than 3.5 million views. The Climate Change Forum, which is held as part of the World Government Summit hosted annually by the UAE, brings together a group of decision-makers, officials of specialized international organizations, and experts to shed light on the issue of climate change. Through its discussions and recommendations, the Forum seeks to support global efforts to preserve the environment, and to take the climate change that the world is witnessing to a positive turn in order to avoid the dangerous repercussions that may result from continuing the same wrong practices that the world is witnessing, with its dangerous results, such as global warming. desertification, environmental pollution, and other serious challenges that may threaten current and future generations. The World Green Economy Summit, organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization, in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the United Nations Development Program, is an important platform aimed at strengthening partnerships and exchanging experiences among the most prominent decision makers and supporting cooperation between regional and global institutions and organizations from the public sectors. and private sector, which encourages the transition to a green economy. The summit is a strategic platform to support international cooperation in facing global challenges and promoting sustainable development and investments in the field of green economy. Since its launch in 2014, the summit has made significant development and achievements by adopting policies, plans and initiatives to enhance international cooperation between participants from business leaders and global experts from the public and private sectors. At the end of each session, the summit issues the “Dubai Declaration”, which includes the recommendations of the participants, the outcomes of the summit, and the most important stations and events of the summit. The Water, Environment and Energy Technology Exhibition “WETEX” has established its position as the largest and most important specialized exhibition in the region in the water, energy and environment sectors. It provides it, as well as meeting with specialists, experts, decision-makers and interested people from all over the world. Last March, the UAE hosted the Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa, which was part of a series of high-level meetings organized by the General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate at the level of international regions. The week constituted an exceptional platform to follow the green recovery path and discuss the best ways to develop low carbon economies and reduce the phenomenon of climate change. The country’s hosting of the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is one of the most important transformations that have contributed to strengthening the country’s position in this file, and the UAE has worked to support the organization’s trends and projects globally through a partnership between “IRENA” and “Abu Dhabi Fund for Development” and Masdar Company, where Several projects are being implemented in the island states of the Caribbean and the island states of the Pacific Ocean, with a financing value of about 450 million dollars.