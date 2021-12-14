Environment Investigation: Ice shelf that plugs the “Glacier of Doomsday” is in danger of shattering

According to the researchers, the eastern shelf of the Thwaites glacier could break up within five years and further accelerate sea level rise.

In Antarctica the last shelf of the Thwaites glacier is in danger of collapsing, evaluated by researchers.

On Monday, U.S. and British researchers presented their next study of the condition of an important ice shelf. According to it, the warming seawater carves the shelf from below. In satellite imagery, several growing cracks have appeared on the shelf surface in recent years.

In the worst case, the cracks break the shelf into hundreds of icebergs. According to researchers, this could happen in the next 5-10 years.

Researchers are comparing the situation to a car windshield.

“The growing breakage in the car’s windshield means the windshield is weak and even the slightest bump can suddenly break it into hundreds of shards of glass,” they write in their report.

In the sea The eastern ice shelf floating at the front of the Thwaites Glacier has previously been considered stable, as it is partially fixed in place on a ridge below sea level. The shelf has acted as a dam that slows the glacier from flowing into the sea.

The mission is important because the meltwaters of Thwaites, called the “doomsday glacier,” already account for 4 percent of global sea level rise, and the rate of melting has accelerated. If the entire glacier melted, it would raise sea levels by more than 60 cents and drown many islands and coastal towns.

The disintegration of the eastern ice shelf would, according to the researchers, significantly accelerate the drainage of Thwaites into the sea, and now the disintegration would appear to be imminent.

“It is likely that the eastern shelf will break into hundreds of icebergs,” commented the project’s lead researcher Erin Pettit From the University of Oregon The Washington Postille.

“Suddenly it would collapse completely.”