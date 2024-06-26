Environment | In the future, one cow will result in an additional tax of 100 euros for a farmer in Denmark, after the country decided on a new carbon tax

Surroundings|At the same time, the country’s government also decided to restore 15 percent of agricultural land to forest and other nature.

Denmark intends to tax the carbon dioxide emissions of agricultural livestock from 2030.

The country’s central government flagstone tax agreement with representatives of farmers, industry, trade unions and environmental groups on Monday.

At the same time, the grouping agreed that 15 percent of Denmark’s agricultural land be restored to forest and other nature. The agreement includes, among other things, the planting of 250,000 hectares of new forest, the establishment of five new national parks by 2030, and the improvement of water bodies.

With the agreement, Denmark’s forest area could increase by up to 40 percent, according to a press release from the country’s Ministry of the Environment. About 5.3 billion euros will be set aside for restoration.

Cows, Denmark would be the first in the world to tax the farts and belches of sheep and pigs. In the past, New Zealand tried a similar plan, but had to abandon the idea due to criticism from farmers.

In Denmark, the tax was proposed for the first time in February. It was offered as a solution to the country’s goal of cutting climate emissions by 70 percent from the 1990 level by 2030, reports news agency Reuters.

The Danish Parliament still has to approve the tax. However, according to Reuters, the proposal is expected to go through.

The plan according to which taxation would gradually increase so that in 2030 it would be 300 Danish crowns (about 40 euros) per ton of carbon dioxide. In 2035, the tax would rise to 750 kroner, i.e. about 100 euros.

However, farmers are entitled to a 60 percent income tax deduction, which means that actual costs per ton will start at 120 kroner (16 euros) and rise to 300 kroner by 2035. At the same time, farmers are promised subsidies to adapt to the situation.

A typical Danish cow produces about six tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the Danish think tank Concito of the Financial Times by. At a price of 120 kroons per ton, one cow would collect about 720 kroons in tax per year, or about 97 euros. Pigs produce less carbon dioxide than cows.

It is estimated that the tax will increase the price of minced meat per kilo by two crowns (27 cents) in 2030, the Minister of Economy Stephanie Lose told broadcaster DR, according to Reuters.