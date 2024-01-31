France 24 was at the point known as El Cable, in the Eastern Hills of Bogotá, when the flames were still not controlled. In the midst of the El Niño Phenomenon, more than half of the country's municipalities were on red alert for fires. With the fire alert, what are the prospects?

The most difficult week of the forest fires in Colombia is over, at least for now. The lack of rain and high temperatures triggered the flames in much of the country. As of January 25, 977 of the 1,102 Colombian municipalities were in one of the three alert levels for conflagrations. Of those, 681, that is, more than half of the country, were on red alert, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam).

And the reality was not just warnings. As of that date, 360 forest fires had been recorded throughout Colombia since November 3, 2023, the period in which the authorities made the beginning of the El Niño Phenomenon official for the national territory. But of the 360 ​​conflagrations, 278 had been in January alone, according to with the information of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

In other words, January was the month of forest fires in Colombia and they devastated more than 7,400 hectares.

After tireless work by firefighters, military, police, volunteers and even international teams, they managed to control a large part of the flames. By January 28, there were only seven active fires throughout the country , according to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. One of them was in the tourist Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Burned espeletia plants are seen after a forest fire in the Santurbán moor in Ucata, Colombia January 24, 2024.

Although the flames were almost completely controlled, The fires reached unique ecosystems such as the Berlin and Santurbán moors in the department of Santander, in the northeast of the country; and the photographs of the burned frailejones went viral. This plant is essential for absorbing rain and liquids from the environment to convert it into a large part of the drinking water that Colombians consume.

The emblematic Eastern Hills of Bogotá also burned for almost a full week and it was not until January 29 that the cause of two of the fires was known. Citing a report from the Bogotá Fire Department, the city's mayor, Carlos Fernando Galán, explained that in the La Vieja sector the flames started from a bonfire.

And further north, in El Cable, the reason was that a ray of sunlight heated a glass bottle to the point of generating flames that spread easily due to the strong winds of the high mountains and the dry leaves thrown off by the pine trees. .

Paradoxically, this species of tree, along with eucalyptus, are not native to the area; but rather they were planted more than 50 years ago to reverse deforestation. Now they are the perfect fuel for the flames to spread quickly, as stated by soldier Deibinson Caicedo, from the High Mountain Battalion No.1 of the Army's XIII Brigade. Furthermore, this is proven by the more than 25 hectares that burned in the Eastern Hills.

This is how they put out the fires in the Hills of Bogotá

From the highest point of El Cable you could see a layer of smog covering Bogotá. In large part it was due to the smoke produced by the fires and it was so much that the Mayor's Office declared different alert levels in six of the 20 locations due to the poor air quality. They even extended the circulation restriction for certain vehicles, which normally applied from Monday to Friday and, in the midst of the environmental crisis, they extended it to Saturday.

This is what the air quality looked like on January 26, 2024 in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, after the forest fires in the city's Hills.

While on the mountain, the flames rekindled out of nowhere. Corporal Neyla Pinzón, who works in the emergency animal search and rescue area for the Bogotá Fire Department, explained to France 24 that the earth had already gathered so much heat, that the fire was still below the surface even if it was not visible. above.

For this reason, hundreds of people were deployed on the ground to put out the flames with shovels and rakes, and to cut the bark of the trees that had been hit by the fire.

The Eastern Hills are such steep and rocky terrain that fire trucks do not reach the highest point of the mountains. The solution was to extend meters and meters of hoses connected to tank trucks in the lower parts and to improvised pools in the upper parts to be able to take them to all corners and fight the largest flames.

From time to time helicopters passed by dropping water, but some of it evaporates before falling and this makes the droplets almost imperceptible even on a person's skin.

Meanwhile, on the ground, those trying to extinguish the fire endure the smoke that does not stop. They try to stop it with masks and damp cloths, but they always end up with their faces in ashes.

This year's fires in Colombia have been in the news due to the amount of territory they covered and because they occurred in the midst of the El Niño Phenomenon, an event that will cause the hottest months in the country to run from January to March. That is to say, the risk is not over yet.

Despite this, Corporal Pinzón assures that this is not the first time that the Cerros Orientales have burned in flames and that more than 10 years ago, she experienced first-hand three continuous weeks in which the Bogotá firefighters ran from top to bottom to turn off the fire.

By 2024 there is 25% less budget for firefighters. © France 24

Although forest fires are not new in the country, Gustavo Petro's Government reduced the money it allocated this year to the National Fire Department by 25%. France 24 compared the General Budget of the Nation and found that it exceeded 91.1 billion Colombian pesos in 2023 to 68.3 billion in 2024 .

However, that's not all the money firefighters receive. Article 35 of Law 1575 of 2012 establishes that the second source of financing is insurance policies that cover fire damage. Ultimately, the fact that the Government reduces money for firefighters does not mean that they will be left without resources, but it does affect the pockets of these rescuers.

On the other hand, the Government declared disaster and public calamity situation since January 25 throughout the country due to forest fires. This allows you to use budgets that had been approved for other reasons, and invest them in mitigating emergencies.

In addition, it activated international aid protocols for entities such as the United Nations and the European Union. This allowed Peru to send a firefighting system that included 220 containers that release loads of water from the air and for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to contribute disaster experts. Chile and Canada also responded to the call for help.

Forest fires in other parts of the world

Although the flames were voracious in Colombia, it is not the only country that is facing the fires. This is shown by NASA's FIRMS program, which records fires and also hot spots that are not necessarily conflagrations.

Hot spots in tropical countries in America and Africa, according to NASA's FIRMS program. © France 24

The current panorama is also critical in neighboring Venezuela and in West and Central African countries such as Benin, Nigeria and Cameroon. In addition, fires have been reported in the Chilean city of Talca, which killed four people, including two children.

And in Argentina, the National Metereological Service declared maximum alert for the province of Mendoza, and parts of Neuquén and San Juan. There, temperatures are so high that “they can affect all people, even healthy ones,” according to the agency.

In this way, the high temperatures of the El Niño Phenomenon in tropical areas and in the summer of the southern hemisphere are contributing to more forest fires than usual.