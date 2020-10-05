Environment In Russia, an unknown poison released into the water on the Kamchatka Peninsula kills seafood and causes symptoms to surfers

The substance that had deodorized the sea had not yet been identified on Monday. The reason is suspected either by the recent exercises of the Russian army on the Kamchatka Peninsula or by a leak from a cargo ship in the nearby Avashan Bay.

Unrecognized pollution at sea has killed thousands of seafood and caused symptoms for people living in the water on the Kamchatka Peninsula in northeastern Russia. The environmental organization, for example, reports this Greenpeacen Russian department, local newspaper Siberian Times and the news agency AFP.

The case was spotted near the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Halaktyrsk beach.

Hundreds of dead seafood have sprung up on the beach. According to the Siberian Times, dead giant cod, sea urchins and starfish, seals, crabs and fish have been seen there. Seals in the water do not want to dive, but, according to local people, stay on the surface of the water for as long as possible.

The satellite image shared by the locals shows the colored water area.

Greenpeacelle according to a resident of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky who spoke, local surfers began to get symptoms around September 20th.

Local surfer Roman Bezvershenko told Greenpeace that vision problems were the first to appear. After staying in the water, it felt like there was a gray film on my eyes. They initially thought it was due to the sun or seaweed, but when the water started to smell like chemicals on September 20, they concluded it was something else.

“We haven’t surfed since the first day of October. But even today, the mere fact that I went to the beach caused a cough, ”Bezvershenko said in a publication published by Greenpeace on Sunday.

The surfers were worried about what they saw and began to sample the smelly and stained water themselves.

Siberian Times According to the inspection of the representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the region, the amount of phenol in the water was 2.5 times higher than normal and the amount of oil residues was 3.6 times higher.

On Saturday, a local representative of the Russian Federation ordered the water pollution to be investigated as a matter of urgency, according to the Siberian Times. According to the newspaper, so far the cause has been suspected of a leak from a cargo ship that sailed from the Russian army in the Kamchatka Peninsula or the nearby Avatshan Bay.

On Sunday The governor of Kamchatka, who met with surfers on the situation, urged those in the water to turn to the regional hospital without hesitation if there was any cause for concern, Gazeta magazine.

Environmental damage and the ability of the authorities to take action to combat it have become a burning issue in Russia since the mining giant Norilsk Nickel escaped from the oil tank. in June 15,000 tonnes of diesel into the Ambarnaja River and 6,000 tonnes into the soil.

President Vladimir Putin held the company’s principal owner To Vladimir Potanin due to a public speaking accident. The billionaire promised to pay an estimated ten billion rubles, or about 130 million euros, in cleaning costs from his company’s coffers.

Norilsk Nickel’s oil spill is reportedly the largest in Russian history.