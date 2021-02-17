‘Bushfire’ was the winning photo of the People’s Award for Nature Photographer of the Year, organized by the Natural History Museum, London. The image, taken during the devastating fires in Australia in 2020, reflects in equal parts the ravages of the fire and the natural beauty of the affected area. The other four finalist photos feature cute, fun, and awe-inspiring images of the wildlife around us.

For yet another year the Natural History Museum in London organized the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, a competition that has existed since 1965. And for another year, the organizers chose an additional 25 photos that participated as finalists in the People’s Photographer of the Year Award, whose winner is voted by the public and whose result was known on February 10.

The title went to the Australian Robert Irwin with the photograph titled ‘Bushfire’ (forest fire, in Spanish). An image captured during the devastating 2020 fires in Queensland, northeast Australia. The capture was made from a drone flying over the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, named after the renowned Australian conservationist, nicknamed the ‘crocodile hunter’ who died after being stung by a stingray in 2006. The author of the winning photo is his son, who decided to follow his father’s nature conservation work, but through photography.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award winning photo shows the devastation of fire in Australia and the beauty of nature still intact in equal measure © Robert Irwin, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Four other photographs received special mention: two taken in Scotland, one in Kenya and one in the United States:













A video game in a post-apocalyptic world to raise awareness about the ozone layer

‘Reset Earth’ (Reset the Earth in Spanish) is the name of the video game and miniseries launched on February 10 by the United Nations Environment Program. An attempt to involve the younger generations in the care of the ozone layer and make them aware of the importance of its conservation.

Three adolescents -Knox, Sagan and Terran- are in charge of finding a solution to the GROW virus (CRECE in Spanish), which has reduced life expectancy to less than 30 years, in a story that takes place in 2084 in a post-apocalyptic planet. The message of the game is to show and give hope that when the world comes together to achieve concise goals about the health of the planet and that of humans, it is achieved.

This was the case in 1985 during the Vienna Convention, where humanity came together to stop the growth of the hole in the ozone layer, which protects us from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. This convention gave rise to the Montreal Protocol, which entered into force in 1989, and which regulates substances that deplete the ozone layer, most of which are also powerful greenhouse gases. Among them are chemicals known as CFCs, which were used mainly in refrigeration, in the manufacture of insulating foams, or in aerosols. Its implementation achieved the progressive eradication of 98.6% of these substances.

NASA simulations show that, without the Montreal Protocol, ozone levels would have dropped so much that by 2065, a fair-skinned person in the mid-latitudes, which comprise 50% of the world’s population, would be severely burned. on the skin after being in the sun for 5 to 10 minutes in the sunniest months. In addition, according to UN estimates, between now and 2030 some two million cases of skin cancer are prevented each year thanks to the implementation of this protocol.

For the UN Ozone Program Secretariat, this video game is important for young people “to realize that they can bring about change (…) even if some of the environmental problems we are currently facing may seem insurmountable “. However, the United Nations warns that the work has not yet finished since “the hole in the ozone layer is not fixed. Even assuming that everyone complies with the Montreal Protocol, it will take another 30 years or so for the ozone recovers to pre-1980 levels. So we also want to instill the notion that … we have to stay vigilant. “

The game ‘Reset Earth’, whose motto is ‘One ozone, one planet, one opportunity’, is available for download on all phones iPhone or Android.

Larry the Cat: 10 Years at 10 Downing Street

It is the most famous feline in the United Kingdom. Larry served a decade as Chief Mouser in the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Ministers, in London. The position that, although officially only exists since Larry arrived, has been held by a cat since the beginning of the 16th century, when Henry VIII reigned.

Larry the cat has been the Chief Mouser in the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street since 2011 © gov.uk

Larry was transferred to the famous building in 2011 from a shelter for cats and dogs where he was chosen among the other felines for his skills in catching mice. On the official website of the ministerial residence, Larry is assigned the following daily duties: hunting rodents, welcoming guests, and testing which furniture is the most comfortable for a nap. According to the Downing Street website, Larry receives gifts and little surprises every day after “winning the hearts of the UK public and the members of the press who are often outside the door”.