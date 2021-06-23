Environment In its forthcoming report, the Climate Panel warns of the grim effects of climate change if emissions are not curbed

The worst threats are still avoidable, but there are no easy solutions, the draft report obtained by the news agency states.

Intergovernmental climate panel The IPCC warns of the serious consequences of climate change for humanity in its forthcoming report, a draft of which has been received by the news agency AFP.

According to the draft report, climate change will have a fundamental impact on life on Earth in the coming decades, even if emissions could be reduced.

If emissions that accelerate global warming are not curbed, hundreds of millions more people are at risk of being exposed to extreme heat waves, and tens of millions more are at risk of starvation, according to the report.

Long-term global warming above the 1.5 degree limit could even have irreversible consequences for people and ecosystems, a report to be published next year shows.

According to AFP, the 4,000-page report is the most comprehensive scientific review to date on the effects of climate change.

Climate panel warns that previous major changes in climate dramatically changed the environment and destroyed most species. The choices that societies are making now are crucial to the human race, the report says.

“Life on Earth can recover from extreme climate change by developing new species and creating new ecosystems. People can’t, ”the report says, according to AFP.

According to AFP the report shows that those most responsible for climate change suffer most disproportionately. Developing countries are increasingly at risk from extreme temperatures, water scarcity and rising sea levels.

If temperatures rise by two degrees compared to pre-industrial times instead of 1.5 degrees, the report says 420 million more people will be exposed to extreme, potentially life-threatening heat waves.

In addition, tens of millions more people are at risk of starvation by 2050 if emissions that accelerate global warming are not reduced rapidly.

Paris the climate agreement in 2015 set the goal of limiting global warming to “well below” two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. The aim was to promote measures that would limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

According to the draft report, warming beyond the 1.5 degree ghost line for at least decades will increasingly have serious, decades-long and in some cases irreversible consequences for humans and ecosystems.

Last month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicted that the ghost limit of 1.5 degree warming would be exceeded with a 40 percent probability for at least one year by 2026.

With current developments, the Earth is heading for at least three degrees of warming.

“The worst is yet to come, and it will affect the lives of our children and grandchildren much more than our own,” the report states.

Climate change accelerates, inter alia, the extinction of species.

Human health is threatened by climate change through, among other things, biodiversity loss, extreme weather events and air pollution.

Rising temperatures and sea levels are particularly affecting coastal cities, where hundreds of millions of people may be affected by more widespread and dangerous floods.

Hundreds of millions of people are at risk of water shortages, even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees.

With climate change there are also significant economic consequences. 130 million people could be plunged into extreme poverty within a decade if inequality is allowed to deepen.

According to the report, there has not been sufficient adaptation to future risks.

The report also identifies a number of dangerous turning points from which there is no going back and the consequences can be devastating. If the climate warms by two degrees, for example, the melting of Greenland and western Antarctica to the mainland could raise sea levels by 13 meters.

Turning points would also be the transformation of the Amazon River Basin into a savannah, as well as the melting of Siberian permafrost, which would release billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Report according to climate change is already affecting people and the planet now that the climate has warmed 1.1 degrees. Not all the serious consequences of emissions from past decades can be avoided in the short term.

However, the threat to humans and the planet posed by global warming of 1.5 degrees is considerably less than at two degrees.

Much can still be done to avoid the worst possible threats, the IPCC emphasizes. Even those effects that can no longer be avoided can be prepared for.

Protecting and restoring so-called blue carbon ecosystems, such as bladderwrack and mangrove forests, for example, increases carbon stocks and protects against storms.

Switching to more plant-based diets can reduce food-related emissions by up to 70 percent by 2050.

However, there are no easy solutions. Climate change can only be curbed by fundamental change at the level of individuals, communities, companies, institutions and governments, the report says.