Environment | In Espoo’s Jupper, residents were dismayed by the street plans: “There will be tears and anger”

Piping to prevent flooding is supported, but otherwise the plans are considered excessive.

Espoo the city’s plans to rehabilitate the gravel-surfaced streets of the Jupper district are raising stiff resistance.

The city’s idea is to asphalt the old streets, collect stormwater and build sidewalks and bike lanes on certain street sections. The plan covers the western area of ​​Jupper, i.e. Peltotie, Peltokuja, Pitkäjärvenranta, Pellonpää, Peltopolu and Jupperinaukio.

Around 150 comments were received in the city’s online survey at the beginning of summer, almost all of which condemned the city’s plan to the ground.

Resident Petri Pöyhönen It’s no surprise that the feedback from the Pro Jupperi shop is one-sided.

“Many of us appreciate Jupper’s piquant flavor. The life lived in the residential area can be seen.”

Espoo Pitkäjärvi rantatie, or the current Pitkäjärvenranta, follows the old alignment of the historic Kuninkaantie. There, the designers are not proposing asphalting, but the idea is to keep the road as a gravel surface for use by cyclists and walkers.

Old trees would have to be cut down both on Pitkäjärvenranta street and on residential streets. There are signs attached to the sides of the old trees, which say that “the city of Espoo wants to remove this tree from the widened street area as well”.

The residents have also sent a petition to the members of the city council to preserve the old village milieu. The petition describes the powerlessness that has arisen for the residents when the administration only says that it will implement the decisions made at the time.

The petition points out that the street plan may resemble the 1987 town plan, but the basics of the street plan completed 15 years ago are not in line with the needs of the residents of the area.

Pitkäjärvenranta follows the historic Kuninkaantie. It is to be maintained as a gravel surface for cyclists and walkers.

Pöyhönen there are four properties on the street of the plot. The gravel-surfaced street is practically one-lane.

“In all the time we’ve lived here, there has never been a situation where two cars have collided on this street. Never comes across anyone. Now this should be widened to two lanes, asphalted and a 3.5-meter wide sidewalk-bike path built.”

In the residents’ comments on the plan, many other than Pöyhönen protested against the destruction of the village landscape.

“I understand the stormwater problem in some places, but shouldn’t the whole wonderful village atmosphere of Jupper have to be ruined because of it? If such a plan was made in 1987, then maybe it’s good to rethink the matter with current information,” commented one resident in an online survey.

Not all residents were dismayed by the city’s street plans. Some motorists welcome asphalting with joy, because the car doesn’t have to be washed as often anymore.

The designers are now rethinking Jupper’s streets based on the feedback received. The completed street plan will be available for viewing for 14 days.