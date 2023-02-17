Environment | In Antarctica, the smallest amount of sea ice in the history of measurement

Sea ice is expected to continue to melt during the current Southern Hemisphere summer.

In Antarctica is the smallest amount of sea ice measured in the history of measurements in February. Although it is summer in the southern hemisphere, when there is usually less sea ice, this is an exceptional result, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.



This means that there is now less sea ice around Antarctica than at any time in current recorded history. Glaciers began to be measured using satellites in the late 1970s.

In winter, Antarctic sea ice floes can cover areas of 18 million square kilometers or more.

the BBC research, cruise and fishing vessels passing near the continent have reported that most areas are practically ice-free.

Only the Weddell Sea is said to be covered by ice floes.

The sea ice is expected to continue to melt in Antarctica during the current summer. The previous record low amount of ice, i.e. about 1.92 million square kilometers, was only reached last year on February 25.

According to the BBC, the three most recent record low ice years have occurred in the last seven years.

The low amount of sea ice has probably been influenced by unusually high temperatures in the western and eastern parts of Antarctica, which have been 1.5 degrees above the long-term average.