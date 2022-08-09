Environment | In Antarctica, the lowest amount of ice in the history of measurements was measured for July

There was seven percent less ice than in the past 30 years on average in July.

9.8. 16:44

In Antarctica the lowest amount of July ice in the history of measurements was measured in July, says the European weather satellite organization EUMETSAT.

There was seven percent less ice than in the past 30 years on average in July, said the EU’s climate change information service Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The amount of ice in July was the least in the 44 years that it has been measured, and there was also a record low amount of ice in June. Below-average monthly ice amounts have been measured since February.

Scientists have warned about the consequences of global warming.

“We can expect to see more frequent and longer-lasting extreme warm periods as temperatures continue to rise globally,” said the C3S scientist Freja Vamborg for news agency AFP.