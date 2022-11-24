Environment | How did Prime Minister Marin and the EU’s von der Leyen comment on the restoration dispute? Live broadcast in progress

Topics of discussion include the future of forests and carbon neutrality. This fall, the government has argued about the EU restoration regulation related to forests.

High level decision-makers will gather on Thursday in Espoo at the nature center Haltia to discuss the role of forests in the pursuit of good habitats.

As guests Into the Woods – the president of the European Commission will arrive at the event Ursula von der LeyenCommissioner for the Environment Virginijus SinkevičiusPrime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch.

Among the Finnish ministers, the prime minister will participate in the discussion Sanna Marin (sdp), Minister of Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo (green) and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (center).

The debate starts at 10 a.m.

Discussions the themes are the future of forests, carbon neutrality and architecture inspired by nature.

One of the government’s biggest disputes this fall has arisen over nature related to forests from the restore setting. Finland is forming its position on the regulation proposed by the EU Commission, according to which it would be mandatory for all EU member states to return man-made nature back to the natural state.

According to the Commission, 20 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas should be restored by 2030. The goal is gradually tightened so that in 2050 all areas in need of restoration have been restored. In the background there is concern about the deterioration of biodiversity and the loss of species.

To the setting the related debate has become a complex entity that has divided the ranks of the governing parties. The opposition and especially the center in the government have been worried that the EU would exceed its powers with the decree. They emphasize that the EU should not interfere in the countries’ national forest policies.

The EU’s founding treaties do not include the Union’s common forest policy, but instead climate and environmental policy are included in EU decision-making. This, in turn, is emphasized by the defenders of the show.