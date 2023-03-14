Environment | Helsinki’s swimming halls and land-based swimming pools usually have clean water, the report shows

The report by the city of Helsinki shows that the water in public swimming halls is mostly in good condition. Most urine substances were found in cold water pools.

13.3. 21:26

Water is mostly clean in Helsinki’s swimming halls, land-based swimming pools and other public pools in hotels or sports centers, for example.

In the samples collected from these places over the course of two years, the water was of good microbiological quality in more than 99 percent. 88 percent of the samples met all the strict requirements set for the physico-chemical quality of the water, i.e. the water was not, for example, cloudy.

Politicians from the Environment and Permits Division of the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the report on water quality for 2021 and 2022 later this week, but the situation is not much different from previous years.

In the few samples where elevated microbial concentrations were observed, the pools were typically closed and the water cleaned quickly.

The most the quality of the pool water was weakened by deviations in the chlorine concentration. Too little chlorine can provide too good growth conditions for microbes. Too much chlorine can irritate swimmers who are sensitized to chlorine.

However, the deviations in the amount of chlorine were almost always small. Only one sample showed a high amount of chlorine due to a technical fault, but the pool in question was already out of use when the fault occurred.

In three percent of the samples, too much urea was found, i.e. a urine substance that typically gets into the water with the sweat and urine of swimmers. Most of the crossings were in cold pools where there is little water. In them, the amount of urea rises above the limit values ​​more easily if the swimmers have not washed properly before entering the pool.