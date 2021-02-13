Environment Helsinki’s most famous rapids may soon be just a dry stone wall – the problem of fish smashing to death has been solved since the 1980s

Old town rapids the dam is a fatal place for migratory fish. The wall of the dam can cause the death of a fish trying to spawn if the fish is thrown towards the dam with enough force.

Attempts are again being made to change this miserable fate of migratory fish in Helsinki without dismantling the culturally and historically significant dam structure.

The new solution will have significant and quite visible effects on the environment: the amount of water flowing over the dam may decrease, and as a result of the changes, the dam will be a dry dam wall for an increasingly long time of the year.

The solutions for the Old Town rapids are difficult because they contrast the living conditions of endangered migratory fish with a culturally and historically valuable construction site. The benefits of both have so far been difficult to achieve.

Fish for years, the demolition of the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam has been demanded, even partially, for years. However, the dam is protected by a town plan, as are most of the buildings around it.

The place is historically significant, as Helsinki was founded in 1550 at the mouth of the Vantaa River. The area’s historic buildings date back to the 19th century and are protected as a nationally significant cultural environment.

The dam and turbine from 1876 no longer generate electricity for the operation of the Power Plant Museum.

In addition, the place is a beloved outdoor destination: there you can admire the rapids of the rapids and old buildings, as well as paddle and fish. There are a number of environmental issues at stake. For example, the demolition of a dam would have a variety of consequences for the nature of the area.

Helsinki the latest project concerns the construction of the eastern branch of the river and changing how water flows in the various branches.

The decision of the Helsinki City Council from March last year is in the background. Efforts are being made to rehabilitate the eastern branch of Vanhankaupunginkoski so that it would be easier for migratory fish to rise upwards, politicians outlined at the time.

The water is diverted by various measures to pass more in the eastern branch, where a new channel of about 280 meters in length will be built for the fish. The artificial stream further reduces the flow of water on the rock.

Walls and depressions are also being built in the channel, which can facilitate the migration of migratory fish that are weaker than salmonids. The water will be directed more clearly along fishing routes already built in previous years. It is hoped that this will not only attract migratory fish away from the dam but also facilitate their ascent in the steep rapids.

The project could have far-reaching consequences for both tributaries. Directing water from one branch to another results in less water flowing in the other branch. This means that water flows in different ways both in the rapids and over the dam.

Consequences also appear on the dam side. After the repair work, less water will pass over the dam.

The amount of water flowing in the Vantaanjoki River varies considerably depending on the weather and the season: during floods, a considerable amount of water can still run off.

Calculations have shown that the dry seasons would expand after the latest project, says the project manager Jaakko Heinonen About the urban environment of the city of Helsinki.

After the renovation, there would be dry days for the majority of the year, and water would fall over the dam approximately an estimated 145 days a year, whereas now water flows in the dam about 220 days a year.

According to flow figures, the amount of water flowing from the western branch would decrease by slightly less than 40 percent of the current one.

The dam is thus becoming a dry dam wall for most of the year. Even in its current state, the dam is dry for part of the year, depending on the weather conditions.

The old waterfall side of Vanhankaupunginkoski in the eastern branch.­

Part fish scientists and streaming activists fear that the rehabilitation of the eastern branch will not completely solve the problems of migratory fish but will bring new problems, such as an increase in poaching or a decrease in the popular kayaking activity in the area.

In its feedback to the city, Virho, the stream water management association, stated that the ejection of fish from the dam down or towards the dam upwards will continue even after the measures now being planned. The association continued to demand the demolition of the western branch dam.

Some experts are skeptical about whether changing the currents can actually save endangered migratory fish. Problems with migratory fish may continue in flood times, retires fish researcher thinks Markku Kaukoranta.

Floods in the Vantaa River often coincide with the spawning season of fish, autumn and spring, when the water flows over the dam as before. This will continue to attract fish to the western side of the dam at the mercy of the dam, Kaukoranta says.

The trout headed upstream at the foot of the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam in September 2014.­

“Trying to save the dam in this way only leads to a worse situation in every way. Now another layer will be added to the cultural history. The dam would be replaced by a fine rapids and would certainly be a natural spawning ground for salmonids. ”

Eastern branch The aim of the renovation is to guarantee the rise of whitefish in the Vantaa River in particular. The trout and salmon are strong enough to rise into the river along the current eastern branch. The fish get into trouble when they get lost in the western branch on the dam side.

The sea trout that are already rising in the Vantaanjoki River and the migratory whitefish, the rise of which is being made possible, are very endangered, Heinonen says.

The Helsinki Association for Nature Conservation and the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation supported the recent plans. The Canoeing Association, on the other hand, estimates the new plan will make kayaking significantly more difficult, as the new channel can be difficult and dangerous for the paddler.

Mikko Ritari and Kimmo Latvamäki in the bubbling rapids kayaking event in Vanhankaupunginkoski in April 2016.­

This is the third time that Helsinki has tried to solve the fate of fish without dismantling the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam.

For the first time, an attempt was made to make it easier for fish to get up in the 1980s by building a fish pass on the eastern branch. Another company was the eastern branch artificial rock, which was completed in the early 2000s. It facilitated the ascent of strong and jumping fish into the Vantaa River but did not bring help to whitefish and vimpa, for example. Nor did it solve the wreckage of fish lost in the wrong tributary of the dam.

Following the rehabilitation of the eastern branch, the city is due to study how the eastern branch works and whether it will help fish reach the river.

After that, the need and conditions for the possible demolition of the dam, in part or in full, will be assessed once again, says the director of the urban environment division. Mikko Aho.

The situation complicated by the fact that there is some kind of twisting between the City of Helsinki and the Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) regarding the ownership of the dam structures. Both believe that the dam is owned by the other party.

The owner of the dam will have to take responsibility for any repairs and maintenance in the future.

Maintaining the dam will swallow money. According to HS, the amount is millions of euros, but Aho does not confirm this.

“I don’t comment on any sums. However, it is clear that the dam must be maintained. After all, no structure can survive in the city without maintenance. It requires major refurbishment. ”

If the city and HSY cannot agree on liability, the matter may be referred to an administrative court.

It is then it is likely that the fate of the dam will once again be the subject of political debate.

At the latest in connection with possible renovation work, political decision-makers and officials – whether it is the supranational HSY or the City of Helsinki – must assess how much money they are prepared to spend on preserving the cultural-historical dam in its current form.