Environment Helsinki to find out if studded tires could be blocked in some parts of the city – Breathing air in recent weeks at a very poor level

In Helsinki air quality has been very poor in some places in recent weeks for several days. Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) reports air quality on a scale of good – very bad.

When air quality is very poor, air can have health effects on sensitive populations.

Deterioration of air quality is an everyday phenomenon. Street dust rising from road surfaces dried by the spring sun degrades the quality of breathing air around the Helsinki metropolitan area, especially in busy areas, says HSY’s air protection expert Nelli Kaski.

There is a lot of street dust in Helsinki, for example, in the vicinity of busy roads, such as Mannerheimintie and Mäkelänkatu, and along the main roads. According to Kaske, air quality often improves near the sea, while in the vicinity of heavy traffic it deteriorates.

Air quality can vary from spring to day. On rainy days, street dust cannot rise and air quality is better. On sunny and dry days, street dust can rise into the air and can cause anyone mild irritation symptoms such as coughing and itching of the throat and eyes.

Street dust is particularly harmful to at-risk groups, including asthmatics, young children, the elderly, and people with coronary heart disease or COPD.

According to Kaske, the street dust season is mainly around March – April.

Street dust is formed in winter and is mainly asphalt and sandblasting ground by car tires. In particular, studded tires consume asphalt and thus produce street dust, which rises into the air from dry streets in the spring with traffic flows and wind.

Then the particle concentrations in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area can increase up to ten times higher than normal at times.

“Looking at the overview from the edge of the whole year, the air quality in Helsinki is good. But in this spring, street dust time is clearly a period that degrades air quality, ”says Kaski.

Of course, larger metropolises still have greater air pollution nuisances than Helsinki. According to Kaske, for example, nitrogen dioxide is air pollution from traffic exhaust gases, which is much higher in the world’s major cities, although it occasionally impairs air quality in Finland as well.

“Street dust, on the other hand, is a bit of a problem in the Nordic countries, because anti-slip is needed in the winter and winter tires have to be used.”

Also alder and birch pollen seasons coincide with the street dust season and can cause similar symptoms. Allergy medications usually relieve pollen symptoms, but only avoiding dusty areas is effective for street dust.

According to HSY, symptoms can be relieved by moving to cleaner air inside or away from traffic. Heavy exercise should be avoided on busy streets when air quality is poor.

“You don’t have to avoid the outdoors, but you should be outdoors, for example, a block away from the busiest roads,” says Kaski.

At home, it is a good idea to keep the windows closed and get efficient supply air filters. The laundry should also be dried indoors.

How the amount of street dust can then be reduced?

There is no miracle rescue, Kaski reminds. However, reducing car use and utilizing public transport clearly has an impact, but it is not always possible. Helsinki is trying to make a difference, for example by encouraging people to change the studded tires of their cars to friction tires.

“It has an effect: the more people use friction tires, the less asphalt is worn and street dust is formed,” Kaski says.

As soon as the weather permits, the tires should be changed to summer tires. In addition, motorists should avoid driving in dusty areas.

“It’s also important to follow vehicle call signs so that the streets can be cleaned as quickly as possible.”

If you want to remove sand from your own yard, it must be moist and you should not use a leaf blower, for example.

HSY measures the concentrations of respirable particles at its measuring stations, which in the spring mostly indicate the amount of street dust in the air.

In addition to HSY, urban environmental performance and street maintenance monitor concentrations and, where possible, seek to control them. In Helsinki, this can be done, for example, by watering the streets with dilute saline during the worst dusty days.

The dust situation makes it easier when the streets can be cleaned.

“Spring brings its own challenges to cleaning the streets, when sometimes it may be very warm and a moment later it will hit the rear winter or night frosts.”

Kaski reminds that street dust is not the only problem in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but high concentrations of particulate matter can also occur in small municipalities and agglomerations.

Helsinki The aim of the city’s air protection plan 2017–2024 is to increase the number of friction tires in the city so that in 2030 the share of friction tires in winter traffic will be 70 per cent.

Transport engineer in the urban environment industry Jari Rantsi says the city has had, among other things, a campaign to inform townspeople about the benefits of friction tires. The city is also figuring out if it could the use of studded tires is prohibited on some road sections in the city. A new traffic sign in accordance with the Road Traffic Act would indicate the restriction.

The ban on studded tires would only apply to passing through, ie studded tires could still be driven into the yards, despite the prohibition sign.

Can to give up the sandblasting chip?

In Helsinki, the carriageways are also salted a lot in winter to prevent slipping, says the team leader Tarja Myller from the urban environment industry.

Sandblasting is sometimes used on carriageways only as precision sanding, for example at intersections and steep hills or, if necessary, in severe frosts, when the salt is no longer effective.

According to Myller, the sandblasting chip is mainly used for footpaths. The sanding chip used to reduce dust has been washed and the finest material has been removed.

Solution salt is used for enhanced cycle paths in winter care. Other cycle paths use sandblasting or salt.

According to Myller, the use of salt on footpaths is difficult, as salt does not do good for dogs’ paws, for example, and the bottom salt of the shoes would inevitably come indoors.

“Salt also has side effects on vegetation, among other things. In addition, using salt is much more expensive than sandblasting. ”

Myller points out that roughly a quarter of the street dust is material caused by sanding sand, half of the material removed from the street pavement by studded tires, and the remaining quarter by all other material.