Environment | Helsinki plans to use 2,000 parking spaces for snow storage

Next winter, snow will be piled in the parking spaces for electric scooters, after that parking spaces will be put into use.

Helsinki the city came up with stricter means of managing the snow than before. The purpose is to use a parking space as one way.

The goals include increasing ground storage of snow, melting points, local storage and innovative markets, and a significant reduction in dumping into the sea.

Local storage means that snow is piled in, for example, parking lots, driveways, parks and markets.

In town within ten years, at least 2,000 on-street parking spaces and other urban spaces for local snow storage are planned. They could hold a total of 2,000 loads of snow.

Next winter, snow will be piled in the parking spaces for electric scooters, says the project manager working in the urban environment industry Tero Koppinen. There are 190 electric scooter places in use.

In the following years, it is also planned to find other parking places where snow could be piled up in winter. According to Koppinen, the most convenient parking spaces would be those located immediately behind the crosswalk.

Such parking spaces are being sought all over Helsinki. However, the greatest need is in the inner city and specifically on the Cape of Helsinki.

The idea is that the places could be freed up for use by cars when the snow situation would allow it.

Koppinen highlights an experiment in Stockholm, where parking spots where snow can be piled have indicator lights. They show when you can park there and when you can’t. However, he does not promise that such would be introduced in Helsinki.

For local storage lanes could also be harnessed. However, that would require roads with several lanes moving in the same direction.

According to Koppinen, one road where piling snow on the roadway or other street space could be considered is Hämeentie. According to him, the bicycle path connected to it is covered with snow in winter, and piling snow on the roadway could help cyclists.

Squares, markets and parks could also be places for gathering.

The city also has some decades-old decisions about the places where snow is piled up in street space. For example, snow can pile up on the Ehrenströmintie sidewalk, which runs south from the Olympic Terminal, where there is a steep rock wall.

One one of the goals is the intention to reduce the dumping of snow into the sea. Currently, 60,000 loads of snow can be dumped into the sea on Hernesaari during the winter. The goal is that ten years from now, snow could only be poured into the sea in heavy snow winters.

Today, 200,000 loads of snow can be stored in Helsinki per year. Since the sea dump is going to be abandoned and the current six land reception places will be removed, only about a quarter of the current number would remain.

The goal is that with the help of the new arrangements, 230,000 loads could be received annually by 2033.

Also other changes to snow accumulation and storage are being made.

Currently, there are six reception locations in the country, where 90,000 loads of snow can be stored. The goal is that in 2033 there would be nine reception places, and they could accommodate 120,000 loads.

It is planned to establish 21 small smelting sites in place of the two smelting plants that are leaving. Currently, it has been possible to melt less than 35,000 loads, but with the reform the amount would rise to more than 350,000 loads.

The outgoing smelters are located in Kyläsaari and Viikki. They are planned to be phased out in the 2040s at the latest.

Local melting points would also shorten snow transport distances, the release notes.

In addition, the city plans to develop private reception, utilization and new business in case of snow.

The Helsinki City Council approved the future goals of snow management at its meeting on Monday, October 9.

Edited October 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.: Added new information to the story. Piling of snow could be considered not only on the Hämeentie driving lane but also on other street spaces. The city has old decisions about the places where snow is piled up in street space. On the sidewalk of Ehrenströmintie, snow could pile up against the steep rock wall.