Environment | Helsinki found out: This is how the ban on combustion engines would have an effect

Helsinki found out what banning combustion engine cars in Helsinki would mean in terms of emissions.

Helsinki has commissioned researchers from Aalto University to make a prediction of what would happen to traffic emissions if combustion engine cars were completely banned within Helsinki's borders in 2035.

The report suggests that the ban would reduce the city's carbon dioxide emissions by 70,000 tons annually, which corresponds to less than half of Helsinki's annual emissions reduction target.

Reduction would be realized, according to the report, from the transfer to electric cars caused by the ban and the renewal of the car fleet.

Helsinki's goal is to reduce annual traffic emissions by approximately 200,000 tons, which is a 35 percent drop compared to the 2022 level.

Other means include environmental zones covering all rubber bicycle traffic, supporting sustainable forms of transport, parking policy and curbing emissions from water traffic.

Helsinki's goal is to be carbon neutral in 2030. The share of climate emissions from traffic is 21.4 percent of the city's total emissions, and private cars cover about half of this.

The publication of the report on Wednesday coincided with the publication of the decisions of the climate conference organized in Dubai. For the first time, a goal has been recorded in the decision documentthat fossil fuels, i.e. oil, coal and natural gas, will be withdrawn.

Zero emissions are aimed for by 2050.

In the political in decision-making, curbing traffic emissions in the capital region has proven to be a very hot topic.

Lowering driving speeds on Helsinki's entrance roads, favoring electric cars in parking fees or promoting low-emission traffic make both motorists and politicians nervous in Helsinki and its neighboring municipalities.

For example, during the preparation of the proposal for a joint land use, housing and transport agreement (mal) of the municipalities of the Helsinki region last spring, the framework municipalities and Espoo strongly opposed reducing driving speeds on Helsinki's entrance roads.

The municipalities of Keski-Uusimaa were not accepting tolls, environmental zones, tightening the parking policy and not reducing driving speeds inside Ring III.

The emission reduction target was even criticized as being so unrealistic that it should have been abandoned.

Helsinki can only affect its emissions through its own actions during the current government's rule, because the government has no actions aimed at reducing traffic emissions that cities can rely on.

The government kept the fuel distribution obligation unchanged, and reduced fuel taxation and car tax.

Regionally, for example, road tolls or congestion charges do not seem to be implemented in the next few years.

“Helsinki must therefore use the means that Helsinki has at its disposal, if the city's climate goals are to be reached”, pointed out the director of the urban environment department at the presentation of the report Ville Lehmuskoski.

Volunteers the means, i.e. mainly the electrification of the car fleet, have proven to be insufficient in relation to Helsinki's goal.

In Helsinki's climate program, the goal for the transport sector is to reduce emissions by 69 percent from the 2005 level by 2030. In 2040, the goal is zero-emission traffic.

But based on the report of Aalto's economics working group, the share of electric cars in Helsinki's car stock will rise to only 42 percent by 2030 at the current rate. This is not enough to meet the emission reduction targets.

Raising the share of electric cars to 90 percent by 2035 would require rapid renewal and electrification of the car fleet. In order to reach the goal, society's guidance should be enhanced.

Professor Matt Liskin In the examination of the working group led by

If the city were to announce emission restrictions for the year 2035, for example, car owners would have more than 10 years to change their cars to emission-free.

According to Liski, a long transition period would increase the market conditions of the solution. In Helsinki, the car fleet is younger than the rest of Finland, and cars are replaced faster. Many motorists would be changing their car before 2035 anyway.

Helsinki the solution would affect all car owners in Finland through the market, because the trade-in cars would move to other countries. This could reduce national climate emissions.

About three percent of Helsinki's car fleet are electric cars.

More than half of the households are completely car-free. Most cars are owned by people with good incomes, who will probably switch to electric cars in the next few years.

The wave the review did not address the control, costs or other practical arrangements of the combustion engine ban.

Helsinki traffic planning manager Reetta Putkonen according to next spring, several surveys will be conducted on traffic emission reductions, and the city will organize resident and business consultations.

The city is investigating possible environmental zones, which have been implemented in several cities in Europe. In the environmental zone, emission-free would extend to all rubber bicycle traffic, including heavy traffic.

In addition to this, the city commissions expert assessments on, among other things, the legality and credible monitoring of traffic emission restrictions.

“If it turns out that other sectors in Helsinki achieve more emission reductions than anticipated, the transport emission reductions can be re-examined,” Putkonen pointed out.

In Europeans In cities, combustion engine bans have been announced so far by Paris and Amsterdam. In Amsterdam, the combustion engine ban will come into force in the entire city area in 2030. In Paris, the emission-free area is limited.

Monitoring of emission limits is in many cities camera surveillance on entrance roads. Based on the car's registration numbers, the car's driving power and owner can be found out.