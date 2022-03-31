Environment Helen introduced a new way to work to get rid of coal and dependence on Russia

The project schedule, costs and technical details will be specified this year.

Helen efforts to move away from fossil fuels and dependence on Russia are progressing. The City of Helsinki’s energy company said on Thursday that it would open a tender to find alliance partners for the recovery of seawater heat in Salmisaari.

Helen’s senior project manager Saku-Matti Mäki says bidding is looking for a world-class builder.

“The contract is very extensive and demanding. It requires excellence, ”Mäki describes.

What makes the contract significant is that, for the first time in Finnish conditions, TBM equipment for tunnel drilling that is drilled through the bedrock would be used in the construction of the seawater tunnel. The English Channel Tunnel, for example, has been built using similar technology.

To date, this technology has not been used significantly in Finland.

Giant tunnel drilling rigs have been used around the world, but only in smaller projects in Finland.

Tentatively the length of the seawater tunnel is estimated at 17 kilometers. The water intake pipeline would run out of the Salmisaari power plant to the sea so that it would provide even-temperature seawater for district heating.

At the heat pump plant being excavated to a depth of about 65 meters in Salmisaari, the cold seawater is heated to suit the district heating network.

Mäki emphasizes that a preliminary study of the seawater system has only just been carried out, so the details of the project will be clarified with the alliance partner.

In practice, the alliance model means that the development of the contract is reviewed with the selected partner so that the size class, technical design and solutions of the project are specified.

Seawater system the alliance could begin work in September 2022. The development phase will take about two years.

At the same time, Helen is exploring the possibilities of transferring waste heat from Kilpilahti. An environmental impact assessment of this project is currently underway.

Read more: Where does Helsinki get thermal energy when coal-fired power plants are closed?

Helen has not yet published estimates of the costs of the Kilpilahti transmission pipeline or the Salmisaari seawater pipeline.

The environmental impact assessment of the Salmisaari seawater pipeline is being completed this year. It includes exploratory fishing, benthic and seabed research.

Helen is gradually moving towards carbon-neutral production. The Hanasaari power plant will close next spring, and coal burning in Salmisaari will end in the spring of 2024.