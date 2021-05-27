Environment Greenland’s meltwater drains mercury – rivers in the south-west are as polluted as in the industrial area

Mercury is a risk, especially for local populations in the Arctic, whose livelihoods rely on fishing.

Greenland from the meltwater of the ice sheet, large amounts of mercury can leak into the immediate environment, according to a recent U.S. study.

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal found naturally bound to some minerals. As the glaciers drain as they melt downwards, they rub the rocks below and release mercury into the melting waters.

Florida State University researchers collected samples of meltwater from the ice sheet in southwestern Greenland in 2015 and 2018. Samples were collected from three rivers that accumulate meltwater at approximately 800 cubic meters per second.

The researchers analyzed the samples and found that their mercury concentration was at least ten times that of ordinary rivers. There was almost as much mercury in the meltwater as in the most polluted rivers in the world in China’s industrial zone.

Research was published In the journal Nature Geoscience.

Researchers according to the result raises concerns about whether mercury could end up in the human food chain through meltwater.

Humans are exposed to mercury mainly through fish and other seafood. Mercury accumulates upwards in the food chain, as the mercury received by marine animals from food does not usually leave their bodies but accumulates there over time.

According to researchers, mercury spreading through meltwater is a major risk to local populations in Greenland and other Arctic regions, whose livelihoods rely heavily on fishing.