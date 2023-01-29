The activists were unable to prevent Lützerath, a town in northwest Germany, from being destroyed to expand a coal mine of the RWE company. While in Chile, the Committee of Ministers suspended the exploitation of iron and copper that the company Andes Iron planned to do in the commune of La Higuera. On the subject, we spoke with Liesbeth van der Meer, director of Oceana Chile.

The more than 30,000 inhabitants that Lützerath had had to change their housing site. The German town where they lived will be destroyed so that energy giant RWE can expand its Garzweiler mine, which exploits brown coal in the open pit.

Lignite is one of the four types of coal that exist and, although it is the one that emits the least carbon dioxide when burned; It is about 30% more polluting than oil and almost twice as much as gas, according to the american geoscience institute .

In exchange for the extension, RWE undertook not to execute the phase in which it was planned to also destroy five nearby towns: Keyenberg, Kuckum, Unterwestrich, Oberwestrich and Berverath. In addition, the company maintains that its commitment to stop exploiting lignite by 2030 accelerates eight years the goal that the federal government set to stop coal exploitation. RWE assures that with the measure, it will avoid producing 280 million tons of CO2.

RWE’s lignite mine destroys the German town of Lützerath, but won’t do the same to five nearby towns. © France 24

However, the destruction of Lützerath was enough for more than 15,000 environmental activists to protest for weeks, including Greta Thunberg of Sweden. They consider that, by granting the permit to the mining company, the Federal Government of Germany is contradicting its promises of an energy transition.

The discontent is mainly due to the position of the Green Party, which is part of the government coalition with the Social Democrats and the Liberals. In fact, the Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habec, is part of the political group.

Even so, it was Habec himself who presented the agreement they reached with RWE on October 4, 2022. The minister defended the measure saying that lignite is needed to ensure German energy demands, after the cessation of Russian gas supplies due to the war in Ukraine. And it is that Germany obtains almost half of its energy from two types of coal: anthracite, which is the one that emits the most carbon dioxide when burned, and lignite.

Chilean ministers suspend the Dominga project

While environmental activists lament in Germany, the picture is the opposite in Chile. On January 18, a Committee of Ministers made up of six officials, including Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, rejected the Dominga project. It intends to exploit iron and copper in the La Higuera Commune, located in the northern region of Coquimbo and near the Humboldt Archipelago.

The Committee considered that the Andes Iron company did not present sufficient information to assess the environmental impacts, especially those related to whales.

And it is that in addition to being one of the most productive fishing areas in Chile, it is a biodiversity hotspot. There is, for example, the Humboldt Penguin National Reserve, where 80% of the endangered species of the same name live.

In addition, the Humboldt current contributes to making it an area rich in bottlenose dolphins, anchoveta (Engraulis ringens) or the loco (Concholepas concholepas), to name a few of the species referred to in the ‘La Higuera’ Expedition Report, carried out by Oceana Chile .

On France 24, Liesbeth van der Meer, director of the organization, explained to us the environmental importance of the area. And it is that it is so much, that they ask that the entire place be declared a protected marine area, to protect it from other extractivist projects that are there.