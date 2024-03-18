Although climate extremes hit hard around the world, their effects are most disastrous in vulnerable communities, especially where Afro-descendants and indigenous people live. For this reason, the Coalizão Negra Por Direitos (Black Coalition for Rights) and multiple organizations around the world denounce environmental racism; something that has been experienced in the South American giant with the excessive rains and the overflow of the Acre River in 2024.

Red alert for rains in Brazil and Bolivia. At the end of February, several cities on both sides of the binational border were flooded by the overflowing of the Acre River. In Brazilian territories, it far exceeded the maximum level of 13.5 meters and reached the second highest record in history, with a total of 17.89 meters that were recorded on March 6, according to data published by the media. state Brazil Agency . The maximum was in March 2015, when it reached 18.4 meters. Furthermore, in the Brazilian region of Acre, 19 of the 22 municipalities remain on alert.

In the Amazonian city of Cobija, in northeastern Bolivia, the river reached a record height of 16.5 meters. This country went from a drought of more than two years to particularly heavy rains.

So much so that after the Acre overflow, which killed 49 Bolivians, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) decreed maximum alert in the department of La Paz due to what it called an “imminent” overflow of seven rivers.

It is no coincidence that this environmental disaster mainly affects indigenous peoples. Although climate extremes hit all over the world, their impacts are differentiated. That is why we talk about environmental racism. Even the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asks the States to reinforce their actions to eradicate it.

The IACHR's explanation is that the situations of poverty faced by Afro and tribal populations, a legacy of colonialism, expose them more than others to the damage that natural disasters can bring.

Camila Fiuza, a member of the NGO Black Coalition for Rights, explains it with an example from the favelas of Salvador de Bahía, in Brazil. “The same rain that falls in white territories will be the same rain that falls in the favela. But only people in the favela lose their loved ones, their objects, their homes. “Those are the effects of environmental racism,” she said in an interview with France 24 en Español.

She is a member of the Collective of Families Victims of State Terrorism of Brazil and the Coalizão Negra por Direitos.

The latter is a group where 294 organizations that work for the rights of Afro-Brazilians come together. At multiple climate summits they have promoted fights against environmental racism, such as They did it in Dubai during COP28 in 2023 .

What is environmental racism?

However, the term environmental racism It is not new nor was it born in Brazil. The African-American activist Benjamin Chavis used it for the first time in the United States in the 1980s to denounce that chemical companies dumped their toxic waste in African-American neighborhoods.

The impacts of big industries still particularly affect Black and Indigenous people.

In Bolivia, in 2019, the then vice president Álvaro García wrote that there was environmental racism in the Alpacoma landfill slide. In this event, more than 200,000 tons of garbage and 10 million liters of leachate ended up in the nearby Afro and indigenous populations. “If you want to know where toxic waste will be deposited or where there is an imminent risk of industrial contamination, you only have to ask yourself where blacks, Hispanics and indigenous people live,” said the politician.

These are some cases where environmental racism has been denounced in Latin America. © France 24

The term was also used in Colombia by Francia Márquez before she became vice president, when she denounced that companies did not respect the right of ethnic and Afro groups to prior consultation to decide on large projects in their territory. In Ecuador, large oil refineries are in the homes of ethnic populations, and indigenous groups in Chile fear that increased lithium exploitation will leave them without water.

In the Brazilian case, the state foundation Fiocruz has identified 639 environmental and health conflicts between populations and different mining-energy or infrastructure projects. Most of them have to do with Afro or indigenous populations.

While the research center Polis Institute demonstrates that the fatal impacts that floods have historically left in the states of São Paulo, Belém and Recife have a lot to do with the way in which urbanization has been planned; where development is not usually brought to neighborhoods where different ethnic or racial groups live.

Fiuza exemplifies this with real cases and compares what has happened with the Rua da Polêmica favela and the Horto Florestal neighborhood, in Salvador de Bahía, which are less than 10 kilometers away. “In Horto Florestal, there are mansions built on the slopes. Only there was a public policy there, because when those houses were built in those predominantly white places, the governments regulated them so that they had containment, to avoid collapses. But within the favela, when people live on a hillside, they do not have those policies and, therefore, the effects are devastating when it rains,” he expressed.

The differentiated effects of the torrential rains were also experienced in the state of São Paulo with the floods of 2023, which left more than 60 dead and nearly 2,000 people homeless. In just two days, up to 682 millimeters of precipitation fell in the municipality of Bertioga, a historical record in all of Brazil.