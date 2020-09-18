#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The Hexagon has 17 million hectares of forests, or one third of its metropolis. If this figure may seem gigantic, this natural heritage is in danger because of global warming. Every day, the members of the National Forestry Office work to preserve them. At first glance, the forest of Fourmies (North) seems to continue to flourish. Yet the beeches have been withering away for two years.

Trees good for heating

“When we see that the bark falls like that from the tree […] it is a wood that no longer has any qualities except for heating“, notes Romain Koralewski, territorial forestry technician. Benoit Lengrand, head of the Avesnois territorial unit, does not hide his concern either:”There is a sharp drop in precipitation, an increase in temperatures that have a strong impact on species that were thought to be sheltered.“A sad observation which cannot fail to challenge and sadden.

