According to Li Qiang, the country will give equal treatment to companies; he asks authorities to “make friends” with businessmen

The new Prime Minister of China, Li Qiang, sought to reassure the country’s private sector this Monday (13.Mar.2023). According to him, the environment for Chinese companies will improve and there will be equal treatment for all companies. The information is from Reuters.

Li Qiangaged 63, was elected Prime Minister of China on Saturday (March 11) with 2,936 votes in favour, 3 against and 8 abstentions. He takes over from Li Keqiang67, who is retired.

After the parliamentary session on Monday (March 13), Li said that China will take measures to increase the number of jobs and urged the authorities to “make friendship” with entrepreneurs.

“Developing the economy is the fundamental solution for job creation”, he declared. “In fact, last year there were some incorrect observations about the development of the private economy, which worried some businessmen“, he spoke.

“Entrepreneurs or private companies will enjoy a better environment and a wider space for development”, continued. “We will create a level playing field for all types of companies and make more efforts to support private entrepreneurs to grow and prosper.”

the government of China said on March 5th established growth target in “about 5%” for 2023. The Chinese economy had in 2022 one of its weakest performances in decades, with the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rising by 3%. It also set the goal of creating around 12 million jobs in 2023.

LI QIANG

The new Chinese prime minister is an ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Li started his career as an irrigation pump station operator. He rose rapidly to become secretary of the Communist Party in Shanghai in 2017.

In late 2018, he led the launch of a major technology-focused project in Shanghaiin addition to changes in the IPO (“initial public offering”) system, the IPO of a company on the stock exchange.

Li Qiang was also at the forefront of policy “covid zero” in the largest city in the country. To the strict measures adopted by the Chinese government suspended activities for months and shook the global economy, in addition to causing dissatisfaction of the population.