Environment | Finland opposed the EU law until the end – How much does the restoration regulation really cost?

Surroundings|Olli Ojala, a special expert at the Ministry of the Environment, estimates that the EU’s restoration regulation would cost Finland 300 million euros a year.

of the EU the restoration decree was finally passed after dramatic twists and turns.

Finland opposed the EU law aimed at improving the state of nature until the end because of its price tag. The government estimates Finland’s costs to be disproportionately high.

How much does the restoration regulation really cost Finland? HS was looking for answers to the most essential questions.

A special expert from the Ministry of the Environment helped with the assessments Olli Ojala.

1. What is the latest information on the price tag?

The latest estimate by the Ministry of the Environment, which still contains a lot of uncertainty, is that the implementation of the restoration decree costs 700 million euros per year in Finland.

It does not mean that you should dig that much additional money from the state budget.

“For example, we already have water protection programs in which more than 300 million euros are put into each year,” says Ojala.

In addition, the Helmi program for restoration, the Metso program for the voluntary protection of southern Finland’s forests, and the Nousu program for restoring stream waters are already running in Finland. The government also plans to spend 20 million euros to release the Paloki rapids in Eastern Finland.

All this money can already be counted towards fulfilling the restoration decree.

Ojala’s rough estimate is that the need for new expenses due to the restoration decree will generate 300 million euros per year. In that amount, he includes an estimate of the loss of income that comes from reduced forest cutting.

The amount can be related to, for example, how much money the government spends on reducing fuel taxation. The price of the discount is around 250 million euros per year at the level of 2027.

2. Does Finland pay for the restoration of other countries?

Doesn’t pay.

In Finland, a large part of the estimated costs is related to improving the condition of waterways. However, the Baltic Sea also benefits from actions taken on land, such as the blocking of ditches in peatlands.

3. Does all the money come from the state budget?

Hardly. It depends on the implementation.

“This is not a simple matter,” says Ojala.

Not all restoration is about the government paying an engineering company to block a ditch or a power company to break a dam. It can also be letting the ditch grow over. It can also be a new law or a new recommendation.

“We have all kinds of means at our disposal, starting with legislative guidance.”

Finland gets to decide by what means it aims to achieve the goals set by the restoration decree.

Take streams for example. Only one percent of southern Finland’s streambeds are in their natural state.

River pearl mussels, or rakkus, were seen at the bottom of a clear stream in the Kaldoaiv wilderness in northernmost Lapland in June 2023. The rakkus have largely disappeared from the rivers of southern Finland due to drainage, logging, stream water reclamation, eutrophication and clouding.

To improve the situation, for example, a law could be enacted that would extend the protection of streams during logging. In this case, the cost would fall on companies and forest owners, not directly on the state treasury.

A lighter example could be changing forest management recommendations so that ditches are no longer opened on peat-based lands as before, or that the leaving of rotting wood should be increased even more – such recommendations already exist.

The EU also contributes to the costs. Until now, restoration money has been received from the EU’s Life program. According to Ojala, the scale of the restoration decree is such that the Life program alone is not enough to implement it.

4. How big is the range of price estimates?

Very big. The price depends a lot on Finland’s own decisions. The regulation was softened – among other things at Finland’s insistence – and therefore the member countries now have a lot of decision-making power in choosing the means.

Countries can start with the “low-hanging fruits”, i.e. actions, which can be done and which are known to be cost-effective. One such action is the restoration of bogs that were once drained for no reason – i.e. where no forest is still growing.

Did they start in the village of Reuna in Vantaa? Springs, spring marshes, small bodies of water and streams are examples of natural habitats that the restoration decree requires to be restored to good condition.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) the report statedthat costs can be limited by prioritization.

“Costs fell to less than a third, when habitat types with the biggest costs that are difficult to delineate and the most uncertain means of restoration were excluded from the goals,” the report says.

Ojala points out that the EU Commission did not take into account the fact that some measures improve two areas at the same time in their original price estimates. For example, blocking a bog ditch usually restores not only the bog but also the water below, when the nutrient runoff stops.

Indirect effects in the value chain of forestry, for example, can push the price estimate upwards. Their price tag also depends on the implementation.

5. Where does the money go?

The goals of the restoration regulation are getting tighter towards the year 2050. The easiest thing to do is to estimate the expenditure items in this decade, although that is still speculation.

Ojala believes that, in the initial phase, money will at least go to the restoration of bogs in Finland. It will employ machine entrepreneurs across Finland.

There will also be costs for the restoration of boreal natural forests required by the directive. A target level must be decided for their number in Finland, which ensures the preservation of forest species.

“There is hardly enough natural forest now, especially in southern Finland,” says Ojala.

One way to do this is the Metso program of voluntary forest protection.

The most expensive end of the activities are represented by some marine management activities, such as transplanting of seagrass meadows to the undersea parts of sandbars.

Suota in the Natura area of ​​Stormossen in Kirkkonummi. There are not many natural bogs in Southern Finland, which has taxed the salt system. A large part of the restoration activities will, in the initial phase, concern swamps, which in the past have been tried to be drained and dried into forests.

6. What are the benefits?

For Finns spending their summer, one benefit that seems close is the improvement of the condition of the Baltic Sea and lakes. Thanks to the actions of the regulation, the swimming waters will be clearer and less blue-green than they would otherwise be.

The value of the cottage plots increases or remains the same if the nearby water does not turn into algae porridge.

Another benefit is stopping the one-sided nature of the forest and reviving species that need rotten wood and a versatile forest. One monitored criterion is the forest bird index.

In the future, the effects of the regulation can be observed in a blueberry forest, on a mushroom hike or on a grouse hunting trip – although of course there is no alternative reality available as a point of comparison.

Ojala points out that the “impact resistance” of economic forests can also be counted as a benefit if, as a result of the regulation, they become more versatile than they are now. Single-sided spruce trees are susceptible to bark beetle damage as the climate warms.

In agriculture, benefits come from helping pollinating insects, although on the other hand, the area and productivity of peat fields may decrease during restoration.

In the big picture, the biggest benefit is stopping the loss of biodiversity. Nature also has an intrinsic value that cannot be measured in euros.

The teal is one of the most faithful birds of Finnish forests. The success of the implementation of the EU’s restoration regulation will be monitored, for example, by means of the forest bird index. It monitors the development of the population of forest birds.