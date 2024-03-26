Environment | Finland is trying to relax the law against deforestation

Finland is part of the front opposing the deforestation decree retroactively, when the ministers meet today in Brussels.

Finland and Petteri Orpon The (kok) government's line of blocking EU environmental legislation will continue today, Tuesday, when Finland joins the front against the deforestation regulation at the EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The matter was confirmed to HS on Tuesday morning by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayahin (kd) from the cabinet. Finland joins the Austrian Minister of Agriculture's initiative, which aims to delay the implementation of the EU's already approved regulation to combat deforestation.

At the same time, the country group is trying to get relaxations in the regulation, even though the regulation was approved and published almost a year ago in June. At least he told about it earlier Euractiv magazine. For example, Sweden, Italy and Poland are also demanding a postponement and changes.

According to Euractiv, the mitigations are about exceptions that are wanted for small farmers and countries where the risk of permanent deforestation is low.

Finland is earlier this spring also held up the already agreed environmental regulation in Brussels.

In the corporate liability directive, which was finally approved in a relaxed manner, Finland got its way in removing the class action right associated with the directive.

In the restoration regulation aimed at improving the state of nature, Finland, on the other hand, changed the minister of the environment Kai Mykkänen (kok) in the lead to oppose his previous abstention. However, even a blank vote in practice already meant opposition.

In the last few meters, Belgium, the country holding the presidency, tried to persuade Finland to support the regulation, so that the regulation would be saved after Hungary changed its position, but Finland did not give in to a change of heart.

This time it is about the EU's regulation against deforestation. The regulation tries to minimize the EU's share of global deforestation by banning, for example, the import of cocoa or coffee, the production of which has caused permanent deforestation in the world.

The regulation therefore tries to intervene, for example, in the canopy of tropical rainforests, which has major effects on both the climate and biodiversity.

On the other hand, the regulation also applies to producers in the EU area for different products. In Finland, it includes beef and wood, the production of which should no longer cause permanent forest loss from the beginning of next year.

Wood production should not destroy old and natural forests.

in Finland Metsäteollisuus ry has stated, that the areas covered by the regulation in Finland would be small. The organization criticizes the regulation above all for increasing the reporting burden, when information about the origin of each product's raw material should be able to be stored and shared.

Although the regulation has already been approved, we have had to wait for more detailed implementation instructions from the EU Commission. Therefore, the implementation is really getting busy, because the regulation will come into force at the beginning of next year.

The regulation is EU legislation, which must be applied in national legislation as such. It therefore does not leave the same national leeway as the directive.

The beef farm in Raisio was filmed in January 2020. Beef producers in Finland have been worried that cutting down even a small forest area to make way for a new barn would make the meat in violation of the new regulation.

HS information according to Finland, the status of Finnish beef producers has been particularly disturbed in the deforestation regulation. Finland also has requirements related to the status of forest owners.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry recommended in its announcement last summer to delay investments in cattle and dairy farms, because there was no certainty as to whether cutting down even a small area of ​​forest to make way for a new barn, for example, could be interpreted as deforestation, which would then make the products unfit for the EU market.

Finland's goal is to get a relaxation in the executive instructions, where such situations would be avoided. Finland proposes a threshold limit of half a hectare as a solution. This would mean that cutting down less than half a hectare of forest and converting the area to another use would not yet be considered deforestation.

However, the group piloted by the Austrian Ministry of Agriculture – and Finland in it – is ready, if necessary, to demand that the regulation be reopened as well.

Environmental organization WWF's international forest expert Maija Kaukonen says that he has followed Finland's delay and mitigation struggle with concern.

“We are disappointed that Finland is included in this group. It sends a negative signal,” he says.

According to Kaukonen, the deforestation regulation is “one of the most ambitious laws that have been made at the EU level.”

The regulation was years in the making and took into account the failures of previous EU legislation to address global deforestation.

Kaukonen says he understands the concerns arising from the tight schedule and, for example, the ambiguities of barn investments.

“However, interfering with them should not prevent the main goal of the law, i.e. preventing deforestation caused by European consumption.”